Teachers have been put under enormous pressure by parents hoping to improve their children’s grades, the shadow education secretary has said.In a keynote speech at the Festival of Education, Kate Green told the audience how she had heard “too many” reports from school leaders around the pressure that parents were exerting on teachers to boost grades.“Young people and their parents are worrying about whether they will get the grades they need for the next stage of their life, whether that’s in university, college, an apprenticeship or the workplace,” she said.“Students have spent years working towards this point, but they...