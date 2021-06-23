Rebecca Breeds Teases Starling ‘Goes Rogue’ in the ‘Clarice’ Finale

While writer Scott Reynolds still has us wondering what's on the other side of that door, it appears series star and executive producer Michael C. Hall may have clued us in on when we can get our answer. In case you're wondering what we're talking about, we're talking about showrunner/writer Clyde Phillips and Hall's Showtime return to Dexter. Earlier, Reynolds shared a look at director & EP Marcos Siega and Steadicam Operator Tom Schnaidt in the middle of filming- along with a ten-ton killer tease line: "Can't wait for you all to see what's on the other side of the door…". But then we came across Hall's interview with Times Radio's Phil Williams, where the Six Feet Under actor offers his thoughts on the original finale, an update on production on the series return, a response on if there could be more returns after this, and… the premiere date?!