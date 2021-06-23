Cancel
NBA

Scoresheet: Celtics set to hire Portlander Udoka, ESPN says

By Pamplin Media Group
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 12 days ago

Tracking news and developments of interest to sports fans in the Portland market, June 21-27.

JUNE 23 UPDATES

Celtics set to hire Udoka — Boston is expected to hire Ime Udoka, a Portland native and current Brooklyn assistant, to be its next head coach, ESPN reports.

Udoka played prep basketball at Jefferson High and collegiately at Portland State University. He played professionally overseas, and also in the NBA, and served as Gregg Popovich's assistant coach for seven years in San Antonio.

ESPN reports that a formal announcement could happen soon.

Writes ESPN:

Udoka will replace Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, who stepped down as coach earlier this month to replace Danny Ainge running the franchise's basketball operations.

Udoka, 43, separated himself quickly in the search process, sources said, and his candidacy was boosted with strong recommendations from key Celtics stars — including Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart — who played for Udoka on Team USA in the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

He left San Antonio to join Brett Brown's staff in Philadelphia two years ago and moved on to Brooklyn under Steve Nash this season.

Thorns Olympics bound — As expected, five current Portland Thorns were named to Olympic rosters announced on Wednesday.

Lindsey Horan, Crystal Dunn, Becky Sauerbrunn and Adrianna Franch were named to the United States Women's National Team and Christine Sinclair to Canada's roster.

In group play, the United States is slated to face Sweden (July 21), New Zealand (July 24) and Australia (Aug. 9). The quarterfinals are set to take place on July 30 and the semifinals on Aug. 2. The tournament concludes with the bronze medal match on Aug. 5 and the gold medal match on Aug. 6.

This will be the third Olympics for Sauerbrunn, the second for Dunn and Horan and the first for Franch, who is expected to be the backup in Tokyo for Alyssa Naeher.

This will be the fourth Olympics for Sinclair, the former Portland Pilot who first represented Canada in 2008. Sinclair has 11 Olympics goals in 15 appearances at the Games.

Canada opens group play on July 21 against Japan and plays its other two group matches against Chile on July 24 and Great Britain on July 27.

Former Thorns among the 18 named to the U.S. roster are forward Tobin Heath (coming back from injury), forward Alex Morgan and defender Emily Sonnett. Sonnett was selected over another former Thorn, Midge Purce, to provide depth at outside back. The fact that Sonnett, now with the Washington Spirit, can play central defense, too, might have given her the edge over Purse.

Former Portland Pilot Megan Rapinoe is on the U.S. team.

Pac-12 honors announced — The Pac-12 on Wednesday announced each school's recipient of the Tom Hansen Conference Medal, which recognizes a senior male and female athlete for achievement in athletics, academics and leadership.

Oregon State's honorees are Aleah Goodman (women's basketball), a La Salle Prep grad and Ethan Thompson (men's basketball).

Oregon's honorees are Lydia Giomi (women's basketball) and Hunter Kampmoyer (football).

Former West Linn standout Elijah Molden was named Washington's male recipient of the medal. Molden was a third-round pick of Tennessee in the 2021 NFL Draft.

JUNE 21 UPDATES

LPGA Portland Classic moving to OGC — The LPGA Tour stop in Portland will be moved from traditional host club Columbia Edgewater Country Club to the Oregon Golf Club in West Linn.

Tournament organizers told Tribune news partner KOIN 6 that the the presence of a large homeless camp bordering the Northeast Portland course at 33rd off of Marine Drive, led to the decision to relocate the tournament for the safety of players, volunteers and fans.

The tournament, which is in its 50th year, is scheduled for Sept. 16-19.

MLS forming development league — Major League Soccer is starting a new league in 2022, and the Timbers will have one of at least 20 teams in the as yet unnamed league.

The Timbers team, which will be rebranded from T2, will play home games in Hillsboro. The management operation will be run by the Hillsboro Hops and the soccer operation by the Timbers.

The new league is being established to provide a platform for MLS clubs to develop professional players. The new league will slot in below the second division USL Championship in U.S. Soccer's pyramid. According to the announcement, 20 MLS clubs are committed to play in the new league in 2022, and there will be opportunities for independent clubs to join.

Ducks basketball alums in TBT — A team of former Oregon men's basketball players will play next month in The Basketball Tournament — a winner-take all summer tournament with a $1 million prize that is televised by ESPN networks.

The Oregon team will be called Always Us. Former Ducks currently on the roster are: Jalil Abdul Bassit (2013-15), Dwayne Benjamin (2014-16), Elijah Brown (2017-18), Shakur Juiston (2019-20), Johnathan Loyd (2010-14), MiKyle McIntosh (2017-18), Mike Moser (2013-14), Tajuan Porter (2006-10), Bryce Taylor (2005-08), Paul White (2016-19) and Joe Young (2013-15).

Always Us is the No. 4 seed in the Illinois Regional and play its first game in the 64-team tournament on July 25.

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
