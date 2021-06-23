Cancel
Did You Have Trouble Connecting to Facebook, Instagram? You Weren't Alone ...

By K. T.
ourcommunitynow.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsers everywhere, including us, had issues with both platforms on Wednesday afternoon. As of 3:04 p.m. EDT and 3:20 p.m., respectively, users across Facebook and Instagram were running into connection issues. Facebook and Instagram both seem to back up and running, at the time of this writing. You can learn...

Technology
Internet
Facebook
Instagram
Internettechweez.com

Exclusive Instagram Stories Are Coming – You’ll Have to Pay to Watch

Instagram is bringing a paywall feature for Stories. This new feature comes at a time when social media platforms are launching features with a focus on creatives and how to monetize their content on these social media networks. The exclusive feature is meant for accounts to paywall their content on...
Internetthestylus.org

Instagram Followers! 7 Tricks The Competition Knows, Nevertheless You Don’t

Cell PhonesLifehacker

Uninstall These Malicious Android Apps That Stole Facebook Passwords

Researchers from Dr. Web have found nine apps with more than 5.8 million combined downloads that were sneakily stealing user’s Facebook passwords using a genuine Facebook login page. As of writing, Google has banned the developer and removed these nine apps from the Play Store, but if you’ve downloaded any of them, it’s time to change your passwords.
Internetthestylus.org

Instagram Followers! 6 Tips The Rivals Knows, However You Don’t

Cell PhonesGizmodo

These Nine Android Apps May Have Stolen Your Facebook Login Information

Google has kicked nine Android apps with more than 5.8 million combined downloads off its Play Store after researchers discovered they contained malicious code used to steal users’ Facebook login credentials, according to the Russian anti-virus software firm Dr. Web. As reported by Ars Technica, these trojan apps were designed...
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Husband Forgets to Log Out from Facebook, Wife Takes a Peek – Subscriber Story

When Mary's husband, Josh, started going home late every evening, she suspected that something was wrong. So she couldn't resist the temptation to check his Facebook chat. Josh and Mary are a happily married couple. Although they're not wealthy, the two were blessed with great careers and a strong and healthy relationship. Mary felt secure with Josh, who was a very attentive and caring husband.
Family RelationshipsOk Magazine

Claudia Conway Reemerges On Social Media With Lengthy Update On Flawed Family, Insists She Is 'Safe'

She’s back! Claudia Conway returned to Twitter on Friday, July 2 — and gave a shocking update on her formerly fractured family in a lengthy statement. "Everyday brings a new start. a new opportunity to project love and forgiveness out to our world," the 16-year-old — who last posted on the social media platform in May – began her statement. "As a young girl in the spotlight, i know i have overlooked that opportunity periodically."
Internetcitizensjournal.us

Social Media Giant Unleashes Accusations Of Extremism

Social media giant Facebook, which long has been active in efforts to reduce – even eliminate – conservative and Christian perspectives, has unleashed a new tool. It’s a series of messages sent directly to its platform users that make various accusations. A clickable button is labeled “Get support.”. A report...
Entertainmenttheozone.net

Didn’t know you were in the band! I would say not much changed between your time and mine.

[In reply to "As a member and squad leader 1958-62, under Jack Evans, there was a tremendous esprit de corps," by the Displaced Buckeye, posted at 14:44:46 06/21/21]. My dad was in the band from ‘69-‘73, and my younger brother from ‘09-‘13. So quite the family tradition. The firing of Waters really soured my Dad on OSU in general and the band in particular, which was borderline traumatizing for us since love of Ohio State is a bond we’ve all shared forever.
Cell PhonesBGR

If you care about privacy, delete these 4 apps from your phone

At WWDC 2021 a few days ago, Apple made it clear that the iPhone maker is doubling down on its commitment to privacy with future software updates, like the slew of privacy-related improvements coming to iOS 15 later this year. Among other things, those forthcoming changes will make it harder for marketers to snoop on users they send emails to, and the things that people do on the web will be obscured even more from prying eyes — to say nothing of recent Apple enhancements like App Tracking Transparency, which lets iPhone users tell apps like Facebook to stop spying on things they do on the web outside of Facebook.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Megan Batoon

No one knows the recipe for success as it pertains to going viral on the internet. Becoming a YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, or other social media star is a phenomenon no one can really explain. What it is about one person that can bring in so many viewers and so much traffic, but not another person who does the same thing better? It’s a mystery, which is why the world just goes with the flow. Megan Batoon is one of those women who were able to make it work, and she’s become huge as a result. She’s famous, she’s funny, and she is someone you need to know.
Weight LossSeattle Weekly

Metaboost Connection (Meredith Shirk) You Won’t Believe This

The Metaboost Connection is a complete diet and nutritional weight loss program designed specifically for women over 40. According to the program’s creator, the Metaboost Connection explains how to use the right supreme superfoods, targeted exercises, and muscle-concentrated isometric movements to help women reshape their bodies. Unfortunately, women have a...
Houston, TXHouston Press

If You Haven't Watched Hacks Then You're Missing Something Spectacular

Hacks is HBO Max’s breakout comedy that follows Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), an aging comedy legend with a Vegas residency and all the money in the world that is by circumstance forced to work with a young comedy writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder), who has been pseudo-black-listed in the writing world for problematic tweets. Ava is hired to help Deborah refresh the material that she has been doing for decades.
Cell Phonesgamingideology.com

You will be BLOCKED from WhatsApp when you install this app

Billions of WhatsApp users may face a block of the popular chat app. The messaging platform — the world’s most popular — issued a warning late last month when an unofficial version of WhatsApp went viral on social media. This Android application, called “GB WhatsApp”, is designed to share enough...
Cell PhonesPhandroid

8 settings every Android phone user should change

A lot of us are usually pretty excited when we get a brand new smartphone. Usually this represents an upgrade and we can’t wait to start using it, but before you do, there might be some settings that you might want to consider changing. This is because by changing some...
InternetPosted by
Forbes

Google Issues Warning For 2 Billion Chrome Users

Google Chrome is by far the world’s most popular browser with well over two billion users, but all those users need to be on high alert because Google has just issued an urgent upgrade warning. Picked up by BleepingComputer, a new ‘zero day’ exploit has been found in Chrome after...