Lee-Scott Grad Selected as Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama
Contributed by Distinguished Young Women of Lee County. Mary Helen Miller was joined by friends, family and supporters, along with the Alabama Lee County Distinguished Young Women board members on Sunday, June 13, to celebrate her accomplishment of being selected as the Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama in January’s virtual program. This celebration also acted as a “send-off” tea prior to her participation in the national program.opelikaobserver.com