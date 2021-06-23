Cancel
Imperial County, CA

Body Found

By George Gale
kxoradio.com
 9 days ago

(53 year old found dead)...It happened late Tuesday morning. Officials say the death is being investigated as a homicide right now. The body was found by a farm worker along Bowker Road, near Ross. It was reported to authorities at around 10:30 Tuesday morning. The victim was identified as 53 year old Julian Sotelo. It is not known how long the man had been dead before it was discovered. Officials xsay it was in the early stages of deterioration, but that could have been prompted by the high temperatures. An autopsy on the body is pending.

