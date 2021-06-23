Cancel
Public Safety

Protect Yourself From Spoofing And Phishing Scams

By George Gale
 9 days ago

(FBI Phoenix Field Office)....They are offering information on scam protection. The office is warning the public of phishing and spoofing scams by criminal actors, and they are offering actions you can take to help prevent your chances of falling victim. According to the FBI's Internet Crimes Complaint center, Phishing scams reported the most victims nationally in 2020, with more than 240,000 victims reporting about $50 million in losses. Spoofing scams saw significantly less victims, about 28,000, but victims reported significantly higher monetary losses, about $215 million. For more information of the scams and how to protect against them, go to ic3.gov. That is the website for the FBI Internet Crime Complaint center.

