Free-standing Emergency Services Now Available in Auburn

The East Alabama Medical Center Freestanding Emergency Department — part of the Auburn Medical Pavilion in the Auburn Research Park — began operation on Wednesday, June 23 at 7 a.m. The 12-bed, Level III trauma center offers patients another option for emergency services in the region, joining the emergency departments at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley. This is just the sixth freestanding emergency department in Alabama, with three in the Birmingham area and two in the Mobile/Baldwin County area.