Britney Spears unloads in court: “I’m so angry…After I told the whole world I was OK…it was a lie”

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time, Britney Spears has spoken about her conservatorship in open court, and what she said was a doozy: She’s asking L.A. County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny to end the conservatorship without a psychiatric evaluation. When the hearing got underway, a lawyer for Jodi Montgomery, who oversees...

Britney Spears
94.5 PST

Britney Spears Bombshell Testimony Calls For Conservatorship to End: “I’ve Lied. I’m Not Happy. I Cry Every Day”

Britney Spears has made bombshell allegations against her family and the conservatorship she has been under for the past 13 years. In her first comments on the matter, the 39-year-old pop star just revealed that she wants the conservatorship to end and she wants to sue her family. She called the arrangement abusive, multiple outlets (including CNN & TMZ are reporting).
CelebritiesEW.com

Britney Spears speaks in court: 'I just want my life back'

After more than a decade of silence, Britney Spears has finally spoken publicly about her conservatorship. On Wednesday afternoon, during the latest hearing in the case of the arrangement under which she has lived since early 2008, the pop star addressed Los Angeles Superior Court judge Brenda Penny directly for the first time and argued passionately for her independence.
CelebritiesEW.com

Britney Spears opens up after court appearance: 'I was embarrassed to share what happened to me'

Britney Spears is speaking out after her emotional court appearance on Wednesday. In a message posted to her Instagram, she apologized to her fans "for pretending like I've been ok the past two years" amid the battle over her 13-year conservatorship, which she is seeking to end. Sharing an uplifting quote about fairy tales, Spears wrote in her post, "I just want to tell you guys a little secret 🤫 … I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I've posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing … I think that's what we all strive for !!!!"
Celebritiesnbcrightnow.com

I'm a Slave 4 U! 10 things we learnt from Britney Spears' court hearing

After more than a decade, Britney Spears broke her silence about her father, Jamie Spears' conservatorship on June 23, 2021. In court, she revealed her 13 years of mental suffering after being stripped of her finances and decision making. Here are 10 things we learned about Britney’s conservatorship...
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
CelebritiesBillboard

Jamie Lynn Spears Speaks Out in Support of Britney Spears, Explains Silence: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

Jamie Lynn Spears is speaking out in support of big sister Britney Spears after the pop superstar publicly testified for the first time in her conservatorship case on June 23. The former child star also addressed why she hasn't spoken out after her big sister's powerful testimony -- something fans have criticized the younger Spears for -- in an emotional video shared on her Instagram Stories Monday (June 28).
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Can Britney Spears’ Conservators Legally Bar Her From Having a Baby?

“I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” 39-year-old pop legend Britney Spears told a Los Angeles judge on Wednesday. In an emotional, 23-minute plea to L.A. Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny, Spears went on to detail exactly how the conditions of her conservatorship are standing in the way of her modest goals, referring specifically to her desire to have her intrauterine device, or IUD, a form of long-term birth control, removed. Spears said her guardians oppose the decision.
Celebritiesuncrazed.com

Court Denies Britney Spears Request To Remove Father From Conservatorship

A judge has ruled that Britney Spears has been denied freedom from her Father Jamie Spears’ conservatorship. The court has ruled that the petition to end the conservatorship is “denied without prejudice” and once again Britney Spears has failed to be freed. Britney’s lawyer, Samuel Ingham, asked a court in...
Relationshipstribuneledgernews.com

Britney Spears' boyfriend wants marriage and kids

Britney Spears’ boyfriend is “ready for marriage and kids” with the singer. The 39-year-old singer - who has 15-year-old Sean Preston and 14-year-old Jayden with her ex-husband Kevin Federline - recently said in court during her conservatorship hearing that she wants to tie the knot and have more children, and it has now been claimed that her boyfriend Sam Asghari is also on board with the idea.
CelebritiesNME

Britney Spears makes public statement after conservatorship hearing: “I apologize for pretending like I’ve been OK”

Britney Spears has taken to Instagram to make her first public statement since she addressed a Los Angeles court earlier this week about her “abusive” conservatorship. Spears spoke to Judge Brenda Penny at a LA Superior Court hearing remotely on Wednesday (June 23), delivering a 24-minute testimony in which she called for an end to her conservatorship. Among other claims, Spears alleged that while under the conservatorship, which she called “abusive”, she is forbidden from having more children, getting married or taking out her IUD.