Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Imperial County, CA

19th Annual Real Hero Awards

By George Gale
kxoradio.com
 9 days ago

(Red Cross looking for some heroes)....It is for the 19th Annual Real Heroes Awards. The event will be held October 1st, but they are accepting nominations now. The San Diego/Imperial County Region of the American Red Cross hosts the event. They say not all heroes wear capes. They are looking for ordinary people with extraordinary courage. Someone who has saved a life, helped a neighbor in need or made a difference in their community. If you know such a person, the Red Cross is asking that you nominate them for the 19th annual real heroes awards. They will get the recognition they deserve. To nominate someone, go to redcross.org/sandiego/realheroes. Nominations should be submitted by July 30th. For more information, go to the Red Cross website.

kxoradio.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Society
County
Imperial County, CA
Imperial County, CA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The American Red Cross#The Red Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Red Cross
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Reuters

Ransomware breach at Florida IT firm hits 200 businesses

WASHINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) - Hundreds of American businesses were hit Friday by an unusually sophisticated ransomware attack that hijacked widely used technology management software from a Miami-based supplier called Kaseya. The attackers changed a Kaseya tool called VSA, used by companies that manage technology at smaller businesses. They then...