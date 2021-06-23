19th Annual Real Hero Awards

(Red Cross looking for some heroes)....It is for the 19th Annual Real Heroes Awards. The event will be held October 1st, but they are accepting nominations now. The San Diego/Imperial County Region of the American Red Cross hosts the event. They say not all heroes wear capes. They are looking for ordinary people with extraordinary courage. Someone who has saved a life, helped a neighbor in need or made a difference in their community. If you know such a person, the Red Cross is asking that you nominate them for the 19th annual real heroes awards. They will get the recognition they deserve. To nominate someone, go to redcross.org/sandiego/realheroes. Nominations should be submitted by July 30th. For more information, go to the Red Cross website.