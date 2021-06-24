Clark County courts implement more community service over jail time

CLARK COUNTY — A newly-elected Clark County judge is focusing on more ways to allow low-level offenders to serve their time by helping the community rather than in jail or on long stints of probation.

Clark County Circuit Court No. 3 Judge Lisa Glickfield has a high-volume court with a lot of misdemeanors, and, she said she knows a straight “send them to jail” mentality is not appropriate in every situation.

“As I was running [for judge], it was important to me to give back to the community,” she said. “And, to me, taking responsibility for something...it’s easy to say ‘oh, you’ve got to report to probation’ or ‘we’re going to put you in jail for 30 days.’

“To me, when you’re giving back to the community, that’s an active participation. I just feel like it’s a good way to acknowledge responsibility.”

The way it works is a defendant with a lower-level offense could reach an agreement with the state on community service in lieu of the more traditional incarceration, which are agreements Glickfield often accepts.

“I’ve seen some of the possession of marijuana or C or B misdemeanors when the individual has never been in trouble before. I think that’s a great way to introduce someone to the legal system without ruining their lives,” she said.

“It’s a deterrent and, hopefully, a learning lesson so they realize ‘hey this is not a system that I want to be in.’”

Once those agreements are signed, the defendants meet with Jeremy Snelling, Clark County community service director, who pairs them with a project to serve out their time.

“So say it’s a petty theft case,” Snelling said. “Instead of going to jail for it, you can do 40 hours of community service and pay your court cost and fees.”

Although a lot of the eligible participants may come through Circuit 3, due to the nature of that docket, there could also be people who come from other courts.

In the problem-solving courts, like the Southern Indiana Veterans Court or Clark County Addiction and Treatment Support program, defendants are in their programs conditionally and could get sent back to jail if they violate a condition, such as by failing a drug screen.

On Friday, Snelling was at Hillcrest Cemetery in Utica with several people in the program where they worked to clear brush and overgrowth from some of the older parts. As a cemetery operated by the township trustee, there is not a lot in the budget to pay for help with this type of work.

“They were very excited, very appreciative,” Snelling said. “They were so happy because one, they know how hard the physical labor was going to be but [also] just trying to get people to help is hard these days. I think a lot of the volunteers who would help, they’re getting older so they can’t do the physical part anymore.”

He said the Clark County program participants will continue to provide support to maintain the cemetery throughout the summer, and with COVID slowing and restrictions lifting, they’re excited to expand to other organizations that may need help — nonprofits, churches and others.

“There are so many opportunities around our community to clean and beautify,” Glickfield said. “And to me, this is a great way to marry the two — the criminal justice system with making our community a better place.”