The Beaufort Soil and Water Conservation District anticipates the receipt of cost share program allocations for the North Carolina Agriculture Cost Share Program and the Agricultural Water Resources Assistance Program from the Soil and Water Conservation Commission in July 2021. These funds will be available to assist farmers and landowners with the installation of best management practices that will help to decrease the amount of sediment, nutrients, nitrogen, phosphorus, chemicals, and other pollutants entering the surface and ground waters of the state. Best management practices through AgWRAP will help to increase water use efficiency, availability, and storage in addition to conserving and protecting water resources.