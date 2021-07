Veteran state Rep. Tom Bennett (R-Watseka) is pushing the governor to help small businesses that are still struggling across the state. “I rise today to speak up for the very many small businesses in my district and around this state who are continuing to struggle even as government restrictions are being lifted,” Bennett said from the House floor. “Small businesses have been through so much in the past 15 months and now that they are at long last free to fully open their doors and get back to work, they are facing another government-created challenge.”