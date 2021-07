The counterrevolutionary Sandinismo chose to dismantle democracy and clone the political, military, economic and social structure of the Somoza dynasty (1934-79). Not a step back, whatever the world says. If the opposition tried to register a weaned as a presidential candidate, they would ban it, arguing the minor’s complicity with Yankee imperialism and stateless fifth columnists. And if the application of the Foreign Agents Law were implausible since the applicant’s wisdom teeth could not be found, he could be considered a criminal of money laundering or incurred in a cyber crime because the Yankee indoctrinates from an early age.