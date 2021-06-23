Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

New Credit Card Lets You Earn Points on Rent Payments

By Ben Luthi
Investopedia
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than a third of Americans are renters, according to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, and for many, rent is their top expense. For credit card users, it's been challenging to earn rewards on rent payments. But with the new Bilt Mastercard, they can earn up to 2 points per dollar on rent payments with any landlord. The card's setup is a bit complicated, though, so it's important to understand how it works before you decide it belongs in your wallet. While you can't apply for the new card yet, you can join the waitlist.

www.investopedia.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Payment Card#Platinum Card#Landlord#Americans#The U S Census Bureau#Key Takeaways#Redemption Options#The Bilt Mastercard#Bilt Rewards#The Bilt Rewards Alliance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Credit Cards
Related
Credits & Loansmoneytalksnews.com

Get 2 Free Nights at a Hotel Fast With This New Credit Card

Money Talks News has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Money Talks News and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. A newly launched credit card from Hotels.com could be a great shortcut to your next weekend getaway. While many credit cards often lock their...
Credits & LoansCreditCards.com

Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card review

$200 cash rewards after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months. Redeem points for check, statement credit or direct deposit, or withdraw from a Wells Fargo ATM. J. D. Power 2020 customer satisfaction rating: 800 (90% of issuers in this category ranked higher) Whether you’re a low-maintenance...
Credits & Loansbigrapidsnews.com

Bigger benefits, bigger fee coming to AmEx Platinum Card

NEW YORK (AP) — American Express is upping the benefits — and the fee — on its flagship Platinum Card this month as it tries to hold on to its well-to-do customers who are returning to their pre-pandemic lifestyles of traveling, dining out and shopping. But at the same time,...
Credits & LoansAmerican Banker

Is American Express raising premium card fees too soon?

Luxury credit card users expect to pay top dollar, but the 25% hike to Amex’s Platinum Card annual fee might be a bit much even for habitual travelers, given the still-diminished use of air travel and hotels. The Platinum card’s new $695 fee — its first increase since it climbed...
Credits & LoansCNBC

Amex rebrands the Platinum Card with 100k welcome bonus, up to $1,400 in new statement credits and a $695 annual fee

As of July 1, The Platinum Card® from American Express is not just a coveted luxury travel credit card, but a premium lifestyle card for just about any consumer. American Express has given The Platinum Card a makeover with added enhanced travel benefits and new everyday perks so cardholders can get the most out of their dining, wellness, retail and entertainment spending. Amex estimates that this new suite of benefits is worth up to $1,400 in value each year, which helps offset the new annual fee, which is increasing from $550 to $695.
Credits & LoansPosted by
BoardingArea

Should You Get The Charles Schwab Platinum Card ASAP With Recent News?

Should You Get The Charles Schwab Platinum Card ASAP With Recent News?. There have been a few pretty big rumors / changes floating around about the Amex Platinum cards and the Charles Schwab card in particular. The first one is a pending annual fee increase with new credits and the other is a reduction in the 1.25 cents cash out option with the Charles Schwab version of the Amex Platinum. With both of those rumors swirling it had me wondering, should you get the Charles Schwab Platinum card now?
Credits & LoansPosted by
CNN

How to get a credit card with no credit

CNN Underscored reviews financial products such as credit cards and bank accounts based on their overall value. We may receive a commission through the LendingTree affiliate network if you apply and are approved for a card, but our reporting is always independent and objective. Building credit can seem impossible if...
Credits & LoansNorwalk Hour

How points and miles credit cards can ease return to travel

As the COVID-19 vaccination era makes it safer to travel, many people who stayed home during pandemic shutdowns are vacationing again. Airport checkpoint numbers have increased about 20% from January through mid-June, 2021, compared with the same time frame in 2020, according to Transportation Security Administration data. Rewards like points...
Credits & Loansmilestomemories.com

Chase Extends Pay Yourself Back Option for Ink Cards and Adds New Categories

Chase Extends Pay Yourself Back Option for Ink Cards. Chase has a Pay Yourself Back option for cardholders where they can use points to cover eligible charges on their credit cards. This option was first introduced during the pandemic last year, but has proved to be very popular. This is an option for consumer and business credit card members.
Credits & LoansTime

These Are the Best Credit Cards With No Credit Check

One factor matters above all others in determining what type of credit card you can get approved for: your credit score. For example, to get approved for the popular Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, you’ll need a good to excellent credit score, ranging from 670 to 850. But what happens if...
Credits & LoansTime

These 4 Credit Cards Are Hidden Gems — and Can Give You Exceptional Value

A few big names in the credit card world — the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve and The Platinum Card® from American Express, for example — get a lot of press. They may offer a large welcome bonus, like the Sapphire Preferred; a suite of perks useful for frequent travelers, like the Sapphire Reserve; or access to the exclusive Centurion lounges, like the Amex Platinum. And while they may carry annual fees, those perks can certainly offset the cost.
Credits & LoansPosted by
pymnts

Credit Sesame Allows Use Of Debit To Build Credit

Credit Sesame's new tech will allow customers to use the money they have to establish and build credit more easily, a press release says. The impetus for the project was awareness of the 44 million Americans who are "invisible" to the credit system, stuck in loops of paying mostly with debit cards — particularly among younger generations. Now their habits will be able to be an asset to them in terms of credit, the release says. They can build their credit by responsibly using their debit card.