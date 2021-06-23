New Credit Card Lets You Earn Points on Rent Payments

More than a third of Americans are renters, according to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, and for many, rent is their top expense. For credit card users, it's been challenging to earn rewards on rent payments. But with the new Bilt Mastercard, they can earn up to 2 points per dollar on rent payments with any landlord. The card's setup is a bit complicated, though, so it's important to understand how it works before you decide it belongs in your wallet. While you can't apply for the new card yet, you can join the waitlist.