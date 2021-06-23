Cancel
Mantis Shrimp Larvae

Cover picture for the articleTiny and transparent mantis shrimp larvae provide insights into the mechanisms behind ultra-fast movements. Researchers can see muscles contract to slightly deform the exoskeleton and lock the arm in striking position. Releasing the lock snaps the arm out as the exoskeleton releases stored energy.

WildlifeNature.com

Behavior and body size modulate the defense of toxin-containing sawfly larvae against ants

The sawfly larvae of most Argidae and Pergidae (Hymenoptera: Symphyta) species contain toxic peptides, and these along with other traits contribute to their defense. However, the effectiveness of their defense strategy, especially against ants, remains poorly quantified. Here, five Arge species, A. berberidis, A. nigripes, A. ochropus, A. pagana, A. pullata, plus three Pergidae species, Lophyrotoma analis, Lophyrotoma zonalis, Philomastix macleaii, were tested in laboratory bioassays on ant workers mainly of Myrmica rubra. The experiments focused on short-term predator–prey interactions, sawfly survival rate after long-term interactions, and feeding deterrence of the sawfly hemolymph. The larvae of Arge species were generally surrounded by few ants, which rarely bit them, whereas larvae of Pergidae, especially P. macleaii, had more ants around with more biting. A detailed behavioral analysis of Arge-ant interactions revealed that larval body size and abdomen raising behavior were two determinants of ant responses. Another determinant may be the emission of a volatile secretion by non-eversible ventro-abdominal glands. The crude hemolymph of all tested species, the five Arge species and L. zonalis, was a strong feeding deterrent and remained active at a ten-fold dilution. Furthermore, the study revealed that the taxon-specific behavior of ants, sting or spray, impacted the survival of A. pagana but not the large body-sized A. pullata. The overall results suggest that the ability of Arge and Pergidae larvae to defend against ants is influenced by the body size and behavior of the larvae, as well as by chemicals.
Lifestyleonthewater.com

Grass Shrimp Fly

Steve Culton’s grass shrimp fly pattern. Here’s how to make a tasty grass shrimp solution. Step 1: Collect several grass shrimp. Step 2: Mix in a blender with mint leaves and ice. Step 3: Serve over vanilla ice cream or banana cream pie. No, wait, this is a different kind of solution. But, I digress.
WildlifeEurekAlert

Parasites manipulate praying mantis's polarized-light perception, causing it to jump into water

Researchers have revealed that praying mantis (mantids) infected with parasitic hairworms are attracted to horizontally polarized light that is strongly reflected off the surface of water, which causes them to enter the water. In a world-first, these research results demonstrate that parasites can manipulate the host's specific light perception system to their advantage, causing the host to behave in an abnormal manner.
WildlifeScience Daily

Belowground microbial solutions to aboveground plant problems

Land plants -- plants that live primarily in terrestrial habitats and form vegetation on earth -- are anchored to the ground through their roots, and their performance depends on both the belowground soil conditions and the aboveground climate. Plants utilize sunlight to grow through the process of photosynthesis where light energy is converted to chemical energy in chloroplasts, the powerhouses of plant cells. Therefore, the amount and quality of light perceived by chloroplasts through light absorbing pigments, such as chlorophyll, is a defining factor in plant growth and health. A substantial amount of the chemical compounds produced during the conversion of light energy to chemical energy, termed photoassimilates (mainly sugars), is translocated to the plant root compartment and invested in the surrounding soil to sustain microbial growth. Consequently, roots harbour complex microbial communities of bacteria and filamentous eukaryotes (i.e., fungi and oomycetes), and the composition of these communities profoundly influences plant performance. However, the extent to which plants can take advantage of belowground microbes to orchestrate aboveground stress responses remains largely unexplored. Now, in a new study published in Nature Plants, Stéphane Hacquard and his colleagues from the Department of Plant-Microbe Interactions at the MPIPZ in Cologne, Germany, shed light on these aboveground-belowground connections.
ScienceNature.com

Suppressing peatland methane production by electron snorkeling through pyrogenic carbon in controlled laboratory incubations

Northern peatlands are experiencing more frequent and severe fire events as a result of changing climate conditions. Recent studies show that such a fire-regime change imposes a direct climate-warming impact by emitting large amounts of carbon into the atmosphere. However, the fires also convert parts of the burnt biomass into pyrogenic carbon. Here, we show a potential climate-cooling impact induced by fire-derived pyrogenic carbon in laboratory incubations. We found that the accumulation of pyrogenic carbon reduced post-fire methane production from warm (32 °C) incubated peatland soils by 13–24%. The redox-cycling, capacitive, and conductive electron transfer mechanisms in pyrogenic carbon functioned as an electron snorkel, which facilitated extracellular electron transfer and stimulated soil alternative microbial respiration to suppress methane production. Our results highlight an important, but overlooked, function of pyrogenic carbon in neutralizing forest fire emissions and call for its consideration in the global carbon budget estimation.
Wildlifetechnologynetworks.com

Vital Microbial Nitrogen Fixation Can Happen on "Marine Snow"

Nitrogen is essential for all life on Earth. In the global oceans however, this element is scarce, and nitrogen availability is therefore critical for the growth of marine life. Some bacteria found in marine waters can convert nitrogen gas (N2) to ammonia (known as N2 fixation), and thereby supply the marine food web with nitrogen.
ChemistryEurekAlert

Innovative method for producing complex molecules

A team of researchers at the Department of Chemistry and Pharmacy at Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU) has successfully solved the problem of finding a straightforward, cost-effective process for producing hexaarylbenzene molecules with six different aromatic rings. These molecules are important functional materials. The results were published in the reputable journal Angewandte Chemie.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Shotgun Proteomics for Unbiased Quantification

Shotgun proteomics has the capacity to deliver in-depth information on the identification, the relative amount, and the modification patterns of ever larger fraction of the proteins present in a sample. This has made it an essential approach in most biological research areas. The recent introduction of Parallel Accumulation and SErial Fragmentation (PASEF) technology and the corresponding development of 4D-Proteomics™ approaches has really boosted the potential of these techniques by eliminating the usual need to compromise selectivity or sensitivity for throughput and robustness, by simultaneously improving all these parameters.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Analyzing Single Cells in Space

Axiom Space recently announced plans for its second International Space Station mission, to be led by astronaut Peggy Whitson and mission pilot John Shoffner. As part of the mission, Peggy and John will conduct life science research in orbit using technology developed by 10x Genomics. . Technology Networks. spoke with...
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

A New Strategy for Natural Product Biosynthesis

Microorganisms produce natural products, for example, as disease-causing virulence factors or as defense substances against predators and competitors. A team led by Dr. Robin Teufel and first author Ying Duan from the Institute of Biology II at the Faculty of Biology of the University of Freiburg, together with researchers from the University of Bonn, have now discovered a novel enzyme that is crucial for the production of so-called bacterial tropone natural products. The researchers presented their results in the current issue of the Journal of the American Chemical Society.
Technologytechnologynetworks.com

Rapid, efficient sample preparation for MS-based proteomics applications

Sample preparation methods for MS-based proteomics applications are not standardized with many requiring long hours to process samples and potentially resulting in low peptide yield, poor digestion efficiency, and low reproducibility. The new Thermo Scientific™ EasyPep™ sample preparation kits, provide an easy to use, out of the box solution with an optimized workflow that significantly reduces hands-on time for total sample processing time (under 4 hours) from intact cells to cleaned-up peptides. Available in multiple formats to support wide range of input amounts, these kits are ideal for sample preparation from cells, tissues, serum, and plasma for a wide range of applications including label-free quantification, targeted assays, and are compatible with downstream applications such as high-pH reversed phase fractionation, phosphopeptide enrichment and TMT™ reagent labeling.
ChemistryPhys.org

Building a better biosensor polymer

A new organic (carbon-based) semiconducting material has been developed that outperforms existing options for building the next generation of biosensors. An international research team led by KAUST is the first to overcome some critical challenges in developing this polymer. Much research effort is currently expended into novel types of biosensors...
technologynetworks.com

Your Guide to Preparative HPLC Primer

Liquid chromatography is an analytical instrument used across a wide range of industries including pharmaceuticals, food and environment. In recent years, commercially available HPLC equipment has advanced automation and software control, and can be easily used in routine work following established SOP. It is also widely used for the fraction/purification of compounds. Since the choice of columns and equipment depends on the application needs, a strategy is required that fully considers the subsequent analysis.
EnvironmentNature.com

Madden-Julian oscillation winds excite an intraseasonal see-saw of ocean mass that affects Earth’s polar motion

Communications Earth & Environment volume 2, Article number: 139 (2021) Cite this article. Strong large-scale winds can relay their energy to the ocean bottom and elicit an almost immediate intraseasonal barotropic (depth independent) response in the ocean. The intense winds associated with the Madden-Julian Oscillation over the Maritime Continent generate significant intraseasonal basin-wide barotropic sea level variability in the tropical Indian Ocean. Here we show, using a numerical model and a network of in-situ bottom pressure recorders, that the concerted barotropic response of the Indian and the Pacific Ocean to these winds leads to an intraseasonal see-saw of oceanic mass in the Indo-Pacific basin. This global-scale mass shift is unexpectedly fast, as we show that the mass field of the entire Indo-Pacific basin is dynamically adjusted to Madden-Julian Oscillation in a few days. We find this large-scale ocean see-saw, induced by the Madden-Julian Oscillation, has a detectable influence on the Earth’s polar axis motion, in particular during the strong see-saw of early 2013.
Chemistrytechnologynetworks.com

Supercritical Fluid Chromatography Guide

Supercritical fluid chromatography (SFC) is a separation method that uses supercritical carbon dioxide as the mobile phase. Due to recent advancements in SFC instruments and column technologies, SFC is now beginning to be utilized for regular lab use and measurements. CO2 cylinders used for SFC are filled with supercritical carbon dioxide generated by industrial plants, meaning that no new carbon dioxide is generated for operating SFC. Therefore, switching the separation method from HPLC to SFC reduces the quantity of greenhouse gasses emitted, achieving one of the sustainable development goals proposed by the United Nations.
CancerEurekAlert

Researchers use multivalent gold nanoparticles to develop efficient molecular probe

Cells play a precise game of telephone, sending messages to each other that trigger actions further on. With clear signaling, the cells achieve their goals. In disease, however, the signals break up and result in confused messaging and unintended consequences. To help parse out these signals and how they function in health -- and go awry in disease -- scientists tag proteins with labels they can follow as the proteins interact with the molecular world around them.
ComputersNature.com

High-Q microresonators on 4H-silicon-carbide-on-insulator platform for nonlinear photonics

The realization of high-quality (Q) resonators regardless of the underpinning material platforms has been a ceaseless pursuit, because the high-Q resonators provide an extreme environment for confining light to enable observations of many nonlinear optical phenomenon with high efficiencies. Here, photonic microresonators with a mean Q factor of 6.75 × 106 were demonstrated on a 4H-silicon-carbide-on-insulator (4H-SiCOI) platform, as determined by a statistical analysis of tens of resonances. Using these devices, broadband frequency conversions, including second-, third-, and fourth-harmonic generations have been observed. Cascaded Raman lasing has also been demonstrated in our SiC microresonator for the first time, to the best of our knowledge. Meanwhile, by engineering the dispersion properties of the SiC microresonator, we have achieved broadband Kerr frequency combs covering from 1300 to 1700 nm. Our demonstration represents a significant milestone in the development of SiC photonic integrated devices.
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Tiny tweaks to sparkle: Editing light-emitting organic molecules via surface modification

(Nanowerk News) Many researchers in the field of materials science constantly seek novel and versatile platforms that can be used to tailor materials to match their intended use. One example of this are covalent organic frameworks (COFs), an emerging class of crystalline porous polymers with a favorable set of fundamental properties, namely crystallinity, stability, and porosity. This combination makes them, in theory, adjustable to many modern applications.
ScienceNature.com

Structural basis of ethnic-specific variants of PAX4 associated with type 2 diabetes

Recently, we conducted genome-wide association studies of type 2 diabetes (T2D) in a Japanese population, which identified 20 novel T2D loci that were not associated with T2D in Europeans. Moreover, nine novel missense risk variants, such as those of PAX4, were not rare in the Japanese population, but rare in Europeans. We report in silico structural analysis of ethnic-specific variants of PAX4, which suggests the pathogenic effect of these variants.
ChemistryNature.com

Using collective knowledge to assign oxidation states of metal cations in metal–organic frameworks

Knowledge of the oxidation state of metal centres in compounds and materials helps in the understanding of their chemical bonding and properties. Chemists have developed theories to predict oxidation states based on electron-counting rules, but these can fail to describe oxidation states in extended crystalline systems such as metal–organic frameworks. Here we propose the use of a machine-learning model, trained on assignments by chemists encoded in the chemical names in the Cambridge Structural Database, to automatically assign oxidation states to the metal ions in metal–organic frameworks. In our approach, only the immediate local environment around a metal centre is considered. We show that the strategy is robust to experimental uncertainties such as incorrect protonation, unbound solvents or changes in bond length. This method gives good accuracy and we show that it can be used to detect incorrect assignments in the Cambridge Structural Database, illustrating how collective knowledge can be captured by machine learning and converted into a useful tool.

