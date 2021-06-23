Summer Camps Set

(Mostly Theater Company)...They are presenting two Summer Camps. The Best of Summer Arts Camp is a Summer Arts experience for kids 7-13 years of age. The camp will run from July 12th through July 29th, with the showcase onj July 30th. The Camp is Monday through Thursday, 8:00 am to 12:00 noon at St. Mary's School Auditorium. The fee is $120. The other Summer Camp, The Best of Teen/young Adult camp is also a Summer arts experience for the 14 to 21 age group. The camp is being held the same dates as the other at St. Mary's, Monday through Thursday from 6:00 to 9:00 pm. Registration is $50 for either camp send an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.