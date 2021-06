Climate change is an inevitable self-inflicted extinction event. When I think about a future where we head into further climate change, never diverting our course, I think of one where there are less humans, and the rest of life on earth has either adapted, or fallen off to the wayside. Honestly, I find it almost romantic. But, it isn’t romantic and it isn’t inevitable. Yet, somewhere in my upbringing, I accepted it as both of those things.