AUSTIN, Texas — A case surrounding the City of Austin's billboards ordinance will be heard before the U.S. Supreme Court. The court will look at City of Austin, Texas v. Reagan National Advertising of Texas Inc. starting in October 2021. Austin's ordinance allows businesses to use digital billboards on-premises, but the use of digital billboards off-premises is prohibited. According to the court documents, the distinction between on-premise and off-premise is "a sign 'advertising a business, person, activity, goods, products, or services not located on the site installed, or that directs persons to any location not on that site.'”