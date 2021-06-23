Cancel
Britney Spears asks judge to free her from conservatorship

By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
Times Daily
 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears asked a judge Wednesday to end court conservatorship that has controlled her life and money since 2008.

Britney Spears
#Conservatorship#Ap
