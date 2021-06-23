Britney Spears asks judge to free her from conservatorship

“See that those closest to you silence you, ignore you, they abuse you or prevent you from receiving help must be the most painful, degrading and devastating thing that can happen to you. The mental and emotional damage of something like this can undermine the human spirit in an unimaginable way, so it must be taken very seriously ”, Christina Aguilera has reflected on the nightmare that her friend Britney continues to live, so he has also asked his fans not to stop showing their support for Britney at least until such an ordeal has ended. So He raised his voice saying that this is one of the worst injustices that can be done to someone.