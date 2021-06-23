Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Exxon must face Massachusetts lawsuit alleging climate change deceit

By Jonathan Stempel
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32OURn_0adRZQje00

(Reuters) - A Massachusetts state judge has rejected Exxon Mobil Corp’s bid to dismiss a lawsuit by state Attorney General Maura Healey accusing the oil company of misleading consumers and investors about its role in climate change.

In a decision released on Wednesday, Superior Court Justice Karen Green in Boston said Exxon failed to show that the October 2019 lawsuit was meant to silence its views on climate change, including those Healey and her constituents might dispute.

“Climate change indisputably is a topic that has attracted government attention,” Green wrote. “It is apparent from the context in which they were made that many Exxon statements referenced in the complaint are not protected.”

Exxon said it was considering its next legal steps. “This case lacks merit, and we look forward to defending the company,” spokesperson Casey Norton said in an email.

The decision came one month after Engine No. 1, an activist hedge fund focused on climate change, won three seats on Exxon’s 12-member board, an unexpected blow to an energy industry facing growing investor complaints about global warming.

Healey had accused Irving, Texas-based Exxon of downplaying the impact its fossil fuel products had on climate change and the risks climate change posed to its business, in an effort to boost profit and its stock price.

The lawsuit seeks civil penalties and other relief.

Exxon claimed it wanted to inform the public about the environmental benefits of its products and about its climate policies.

It had sought a dismissal under Massachusetts’ law against strategic lawsuits against public participation, or anti-SLAPP law. Such lawsuits can intimidate speakers into silence.

“Today’s rulings represent a significant step forward for my office’s work to hold Exxon accountable,” Healey, a Democrat, said in a statement.

In December 2019, a New York state judge dismissed a lawsuit by that state’s Attorney General Letitia James accusing Exxon of defrauding investors by hiding the true cost of climate change regulation.

Reuters

Reuters

139K+
Followers
168K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Industry
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
Person
Maura Healey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Climate Change#Exxon Mobil Corp#Superior Court#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Global Warming
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
EnvironmentScientific American

Climate Lawsuits Are Using Old Science

Challengers in climate change lawsuits are failing to use the latest science on global warming to bolster their legal claims, a new study has found. The research published yesterday in the journal Nature Climate Change shows how scientific studies could support climate litigation against companies and governments in courtrooms around the world.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Exxon workers in Chad vow to continue strike

N’DJAMENA (Reuters) - Workers at Exxon Mobil’s Doba oilfield in Chad vowed on Monday to continue their three-day-old strike after the company announced it was in talks with Savannah Energy to sell its interests in the project. The companies said earlier this month that UK-based Savannah was proposing to buy...
LawInsurance Journal

Court Says Google Must Face Shareholder Lawsuit Over Hiding Security Risks

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday revived a lawsuit in which shareholders of Google parent Alphabet Inc. accused the company of fraudulently concealing security vulnerabilities, including in its Google+ social network. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco said the lawsuit raised a “strong inference” that Alphabet’s...
Industrybloombergtax.com

Exxon Delegate Faces Eviction From Global Tax Transparency Group

An influential group that sets widely followed tax-reporting standards for major commodities suppliers in 55 countries will meet privately on Wednesday to discuss removing an. representative from its board. The Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative will look into a complaint that Matthew Gobush, a government relations executive at Exxon and its...
Congress & CourtsThe Decatur Daily

Judge dismisses government's antitrust lawsuits against Facebook

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Monday dismissed antitrust lawsuits brought against Facebook by the Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of state attorneys general, dealing a significant blow to attempts by regulators to rein in tech giants. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled Monday that the lawsuits were...
POTUSUS News and World Report

U.S. Biofuel Groups Urge EPA to Curb Oil Refinery Waivers Despite Ruling

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. biofuel and corn industry groups said on Monday they are urging the Environmental Protection Agency to use restraint in its use of waivers exempting refiners from their biofuel blending obligations after the Supreme Court last week upheld the controversial program. The pressure comes as the...
EnvironmentWINKNEWS.com

Companies face growing pressure to disclose their climate change risks

How can you tell if climate change represents a big financial risk for a business or your investments? For now, Wall Street’s top regulator doesn’t offer much help. That’s because there are no set rules for what companies must disclose to the Securities and Exchange Commission about their potential financial exposure to global warming.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Study: EPA underestimated methane emissions from oil and gas development

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has underestimated methane emissions caused by oil and gas production by as much as 76 percent, according to research published Tuesday in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres. Researchers from Pennsylvania State University collected data in the mid-Atlantic, mid-South and central Midwest of the U.S....
EconomyBusiness Insider

Exxon Board Shakeup More About Dividend Than Climate Change, Analyst Says

Activist Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) investors recently won a third seat on the company’s board of directors, and media outlets have reported that shareholder approval of the board shakeup is largely motivated by a desire to prepare the company for a lower-carbon future. However, Bank of America analyst Doug Leggate...
Congress & Courtsdailymagazine.news

Supreme Court Clears PennEast Pipeline to Sue for Land Rights

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that PennEast Pipeline Co. can sue New Jersey to secure key land-use rights for its 116-mile natural-gas project in a decision that gives the industry new leverage in dealings with state officials. The justices, voting 5-4, said New Jersey wasn't protected by sovereign...
Congress & Courtsrigzone.com

Pipeline Firms Gain Leverage with Supreme Court Ruling

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that natural-gas pipeline projects with federal approval can seize state-owned land, boosting PennEast Pipeline Co.’s planned 116-mile line through Pennsylvania and New Jersey. In a 5-4 ruling Tuesday that asserted a broad federal power to acquire lands needed for national infrastructure projects, the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Climate risk disclosures must be transparent

On June 5, the finance ministers of the G7 nations met in London, and announced their unanimous support for “moving towards mandatory climate-related financial disclosures that provide consistent and decision-useful information for market participants.” This was more welcome news for the growing chorus of public officials, policymakers, scientists and private sector leaders who support climate-related financial regulations on public companies that require them to disclose their anticipated risks from worsening climate change to investors and the broader public. Such regulation now seems like a matter of when, not if.