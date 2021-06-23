IVC Looks to Fill Board Vacancy

Imperial Valley College is looking to fill a vacancy on their Board of Trustees. The vacancy was created when Area 1 Trustee Annette Gonzales-Buttner was convicted of a felony and sentenced to jail on perjury and other charges stemming from her residency. The IVC Board has 60 days from the date of the vacancy to make a provisional appointment or call a special election. The Board decided to make the appointment and will accept applications from eligible residents of Area 1 which comprises the area around Calexico. Application packets are available on the IVC website and at various locations within Area 1. The deadline to submit an application is Noon on Thursday , July 15, 2021. The Board will conduct interviews and make a provisional appointment at a special meeting on Tuesday , July 20, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. The interviews will be conducted in open session. The appointment will be until the next regularly scheduled election for the district governing board which is November 8, 2022.