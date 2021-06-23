Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calexico, CA

IVC Looks to Fill Board Vacancy

By Carroll Buckley
kxoradio.com
 7 days ago

Imperial Valley College is looking to fill a vacancy on their Board of Trustees. The vacancy was created when Area 1 Trustee Annette Gonzales-Buttner was convicted of a felony and sentenced to jail on perjury and other charges stemming from her residency. The IVC Board has 60 days from the date of the vacancy to make a provisional appointment or call a special election. The Board decided to make the appointment and will accept applications from eligible residents of Area 1 which comprises the area around Calexico. Application packets are available on the IVC website and at various locations within Area 1. The deadline to submit an application is Noon on Thursday , July 15, 2021. The Board will conduct interviews and make a provisional appointment at a special meeting on Tuesday , July 20, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. The interviews will be conducted in open session. The appointment will be until the next regularly scheduled election for the district governing board which is November 8, 2022.

kxoradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Calexico, CA
Local
California Education
Calexico, CA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivc#Perjury#Board Of Trustees#Ivc Looks To#Fill Board Vacancy#Imperial Valley College#Area 1 Trustee#The Ivc Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
Mcallen, TXPosted by
The Hill

Trump brings show to border

PHARR, Texas — Former President Trump hasn’t formally announced a comeback bid in 2024, but he’s dusting off his old campaign playbook, diving back into the red-hot immigration issue that catapulted him to the White House in 2016. Trump on Wednesday returned to the southern border and his favorite campaign...