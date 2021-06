LAREDO, Texas – Picture yourself in this situation: 100 plus degree Fahrenheit weather, locked in a trailer in complete darkness, no circulating air, 100 strangers rubbing shoulders with you, covered from head to toe in High Calcium Hydrated Lime, inhaling the empowering scent of Fabuloso (all-purpose cleaner), and entrusting your life to an unknown smuggler. Unfortunately, these are common scenarios undocumented individuals face while trying to enter and travel through the U.S. undetected.