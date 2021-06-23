Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Boston Celtics hire Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka to be their new head coach

By Associated Press
KVIA
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) — A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that the Boston Celtics have hired Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka to be their new coach. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. Udoka spent seven years on Gregg Popovich’s staff in San Antonio, including the 2013-14 season, when the Spurs won the NBA title. He joined the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019 and was with the Nets last year. Udoka replaces Brad Stevens, who stepped away from the bench and into the front office when Danny Ainge retired this month.

kvia.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Danny Ainge
Person
Ime Udoka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Associated Press#The Boston Celtics#Spurs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAUSA Today

Woj: Udoka eyeing Pacific's Damon Stoudamire for coaching staff

New Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is certainly wasting no time in putting together his coaching staff. On Monday, Jay King of The Athletic reported that Udoka was adding Spurs assistant Will Hardy to his staff. Today, Clevis Murray of The Athletic reported that current assistant Jay Larranga is not expected to return. And now it looks like Udoka has his eyes on adding a former NBA vet.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Celtics Notes: Smart, Udoka, Stevens, Tatum

New Celtics coach Ime Udoka considers Marcus Smart to be a “foundational piece” for the future, tweets Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston. Udoka made the comments during a radio interview today, indicating that the team will rely heavily on Smart, who’s expected to take over as point guard following the trade of Kemba Walker to Oklahoma City.
NBANBC Bay Area

Four Buy-Low Players Warriors Should Target This NBA Offseason

Four buy-low players Warriors could target this offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. While watching the Western Conference finals between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers, it's impossible to ignore the impact Cameron Payne and Reggie Jackson have had on their respective teams. Payne somehow filled the big...
Basketball247Sports

Draymond Green officially named to Team USA roster for Tokyo Olympics

Draymond Green is going for gold again. The Golden State Warriors forward has officially been named to the U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team to compete in this summer’s Tokyo Games. It’ll be the second time Green has suited up for his country in the Olympics, following a gold medal-winning run...
NBAOregonian

Danny Ainge ‘in play’ for role with Utah Jazz front office, per report

When the Boston Celtics announced on June 2 that Danny Ainge would be stepping down from his role as President of Basketball Operations, speculation about the next step in his future began to rumble. That may be taking shape across the country. Utah Jazz Vice President of Basketball Operations Dennis...
Basketballatlantanews.net

Kevin Durant to lead USA Basketball team at Tokyo 2020

Colorado [USA], June 29 (ANI): Kevin Durant, a two-time Olympic gold medallist will lead the 12-member U.S. Men's Basketball Team at the Olympic Games in Tokyo starting from July 23. The U.S. roster features the return of Olympic gold medalists Durant, Green, and Love. Durant and Green were members of...
NBAnewsbrig.com

Miami Heat’s head-coach Erik Spoelstra to help coach Team USA for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Miami Heat long-term head coach Erik Spoelstra is rumored to be in talks to potentially take up a coaching role with Team USA for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Spoelstra, who has been with the Miami Heat since the 2008-09 NBA season, has led the franchise to two NBA titles and is the second-longest tenured coach in the NBA. He is behind USA head-coach Gregg Popovich, with whom he shares a long-term working relationship.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Rajon Rondo Pissed After Kawhi Leonard's Shot To Tie The Game

There was a lot to dissect from the Clippers' Game 5 loss. But out of all the highlight plays that happened throughout the game, it was one moment between Rajon Rondo and Kawhi Leonard that went viral on Twitter. Moments after Kawhi takes, and bricks, a potential game-tying shot down...
NBAprojectspurs.com

NBA Playoffs: Suns Rout Clippers In Game 6 To Reach NBA Finals

Chris Paul has been waiting for this moment for 16 years and Wednesday night in Los Angeles, he was not letting anyone get in his way of reaching the NBA Finals. Paul poured in 41 points as he led the Phoenix Suns to a 130-101 win over the LA Clippers to close the Western Conference Finals and clinch the series 4-2.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Full List Of 2021 NBA Free Agents: Forwards And Centers

The 2021 offseason is right around the corner and some big-name stars are free agents. This season has seen a ton of challenges in the forms of COVID violations, key injuries, and plenty of iconic moments during the regular season and playoffs. In the modern game with players impacting their...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: Florida wing Scottie Lewis to work out for team this week

What looks to be the third or fourth player workout for the Chicago Bulls just after the week of the 2021 NBA Draft Combine is set to arrive in the middle of this current week. Former Florida Gators elite five-star recruit and talented sophomore wing Scottie Lewis is reportedly set to hold a workout with the Bulls organization in the middle of this week, per the Twitter timeline of Adam Zagoria.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: Wizards interview assistant Chris Fleming for HC

Multiple coaching searches are currently raging on around the NBA landscape as most of the league’s teams are currently in the midst of their 2021 offseason. The only teams remaining are those in the conference finals at the moment. And the Chicago Bulls are not one of those teams remaining alive in the postseason.
NBACBS Sports

Team USA basketball: Jerry Colangelo explains Kevin Love making the cut over Julius Randle, younger NBA stars

Kevin Love was a surprising choice to represent the United States at the Olympics this summer. He won a gold medal with Team USA in 2012, but did not play on the Olympic team in 2016 and has struggled in the NBA over the past several years. Love has played in only 103 games over the past three seasons, and in that time, he has averaged a meager (by Olympic standards) 16.2 points per game. He has not made an All-Star team since 2018, and defense was a weakness even at his peak.