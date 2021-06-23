Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Antivirus namesake John McAfee allegedly dies by suicide in Spanish prison after extradition to US approved

gamerevolution.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn McAfee, the infamous McAfee Antivirus software creator, died of an apparent suicide in his cell in Centre Penitenciari Brians 2, a Spanish prison located in Barcelona, Spain. His death comes just hours after the Spain High Court approved McAfee’s extradition to the United States. The 75-year old tech magnate was known for his eccentric personality and political activism and was facing tax evasion charges that, if convicted, could lead to a 30-year sentence.

www.gamerevolution.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mcafee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Extradition#Prison#Spanish#Mcafee Antivirus#The Spain High Court#El Pa S#Libertarian#Officialmcafee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
Spain
Related
Public SafetyThe Verge

John McAfee found dead in Barcelona prison, authorities say

John McAfee, founder of the company behind McAfee Antivirus, has been found dead according to reports from Reuters, El Mundo, El País, and others. He was being held in a Barcelona prison, and the Catalan Department of Justice has stated that his death was likely caused by suicide. Lawyers for McAfee confirmed his death to Reuters and The New York Times, with one saying it was “the result of a cruel system that had no reason to keep this man in jail for so long.”
EconomyComputer Weekly

Controversial cyber tycoon John McAfee dead at 75

John McAfee, the high-profile and often controversial software entrepreneur behind the eponymous cyber security company, has died in an apparent suicide in a Barcelona prison at the age of 75. His death by hanging was confirmed by the authorities late in the evening of 23 June 2021, and later by...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Dot

John McAfee reportedly dead at 75

John McAfee, the founder of the popular antivirus software bearing his name, was found dead in a Spanish prison cell on Wednesday, according to reports. The eccentric tech pioneer, who was facing charges over alleged financial crimes in the U.S., is said to have died by suicide in his cell in Barcelona.
Spainbitcoin.com

John McAfee's Death Ignites 'Dead Man's Switch' Theory — Widow Says He 'Was Not Suicidal'

At age 75, the former antivirus tycoon and cryptocurrency advocate, John McAfee, passed away by reported suicide. McAfee was a wild and charismatic man but prior to his death, he was facing tax-related charges and extradition to the United States. For the last few days, the internet has seen myriad theories and assessments of McAfee’s wild rollercoaster of life and death.
Public Safetyfinancemagnates.com

Tech Mogul John McAfee Commits Suicide in a Barcelona’s Prison

John McAfee, the founder of the famous antivirus software McAfee and the extravagant tech mogul, has been found dead on his cell in Barcelona, Spain, according to sources quoted by El País. Los Mossos are investigating the matter and all points towards a possible suicide committed by the entrepreneur. The...
New York City, NYNew York Post

John McAfee died of suicide, autopsy results confirm

Newly released autopsy results confirm that controversial tech tycoon John McAfee committed suicide inside a Spanish prison cell while awaiting extradition to the US. The preliminary coroner’s report confirms the initial determination by local authorities that the eccentric antivirus software creator hanged himself in the prison, the Spanish-language newspaper El Pais reported on Monday.
EconomyCoinTelegraph

John McAfee’s suicide reports raise disbelief, spark conspiracy theories

Often a figure of ridicule within the crypto community thanks to his outlandish predictions as well as being a larger-than-life personality, John McAfee has ceased to be in the spotlight of the crypto community. However, following his alleged “suicide” that occurred in a Spanish prison cell on June 23, tributes have been flowing en masse for the tech savant, who was also an early proponent of digital currencies — especially Bitcoin (BTC) and later Monero (XMR).
Public SafetyNew York Post

John McAfee’s final hours in a Spanish prison revealed

Tech mogul John McAfee spent his final hours alone inside his jail cell in a Spanish prison, distraught over the decision earlier Wednesday to extradite him to the US on tax evasion charges. The 75-year-old antivirus software tycoon had complained to Spanish authorities that he was in poor health and...
TechnologyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

John McAfee, Antivirus Software Innovator, Has Just Died of Suicide

John McAfee, the man whose name is synonymous with antivirus software, was found dead in his Barcelona prison cell on Wednesday, according to multiple sources, including El Mundo, which reports that prison administrators found the creator of McAfee antivirus software dead in his cell. Attempts were made to resuscitate him until he was officially declared dead. Further reports surrounding McAfee's demise were confirmed by Reuters on Wednesday afternoon, when the Catalan justice department released a statement.
Public Safetyleedaily.com

John McAfee Commits Suicide In Spanish Jail

Unconventional antivirus programming company originator John MacAfee was discovered dead of suspected suicide in his jail cell in Barcelona, Spain. On Wednesday, soon after that country’s National Court approved his removal to the United States to confront criminal tax avoidance charges, his legal counsellors said. The Spanish paper El Mundo...
WorldPosted by
AFP

Spain opens probe into McAfee's death in jail

Spanish investigators Thursday probed the death of John McAfee who was found in his prison cell after an apparent suicide following a court decision approving his extradition to the US on tax evasion charges. McAfee was found dead just hours after a Spanish court said it had approved his extradition to the United States in a decision which could have been appealed.
Public Safetybleepingcomputer.com

Antivirus creator John McAfee reportedly found dead in prison cell

Former antivirus software creator John McAfee has died in what is reported to be a suicide as he waited for extradition to face tax evasion charges in the USA. McAfee was arrested in Spain in October 2020, where he was awaiting extradition to the US for allegedly not paying taxes on cryptocurrency, consulting, and other business arrangements.
John Mcafeewashingtonnewsday.com

A tweet from John McAfee from 2020 surfaces, claiming that if he dies in prison, it will not be suicide.

A tweet from John McAfee from 2020 surfaces, claiming that if he dies in prison, it will not be suicide. Following news that John McAfee, the British-American antivirus computer engineer, died in a Spanish jail by a possible suicide, Twitter users found McAfee’s 2020 post, which stated, “Know that if I hang myself, a la Epstein, it will be no fault of mine.”
Economycryptopotato.com

John McAfee’s Demise a Bottleneck for the U.S. Government’s Asset Recovery Efforts

Following John McAfee’s death, US authorities might find it hard to go after the entrepreneur’s assets. With the death of the eccentric British-American computer programmer and cryptocurrency proponent, John McAfee, the U.S. government could find it difficult to confiscate funds belonging to the tech entrepreneur. Absence of Death Certificate Stalling...