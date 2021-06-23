Antivirus namesake John McAfee allegedly dies by suicide in Spanish prison after extradition to US approved
John McAfee, the infamous McAfee Antivirus software creator, died of an apparent suicide in his cell in Centre Penitenciari Brians 2, a Spanish prison located in Barcelona, Spain. His death comes just hours after the Spain High Court approved McAfee’s extradition to the United States. The 75-year old tech magnate was known for his eccentric personality and political activism and was facing tax evasion charges that, if convicted, could lead to a 30-year sentence.www.gamerevolution.com