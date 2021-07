HBO Max, after a bumpy launch, has been building momentum. This year, all year, HBO Max is streaming new, theatrically released movies at no extra charge the same day each film hits US cinemas. In the Heights is the latest streaming there, and HBO Max also recently released its long-delayed Friends reunion and launched a cheaper $10-a-month subscription tier supported by ads. But don't come to HBO Max looking to stream F9, which hits theaters Friday -- Fast and Furious 9 isn't one of the movies streaming same-day on Max. And don't come to HBO Max looking for new episodes of Rick and Morty, either.