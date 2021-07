SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... AIRED ON PEACOCK (VIA WWE NETWORK) This week’s guests: Jaxson Ryker, Natalya & Tamina, and Drew McIntyre. – After welcoming us to the show, Kevin Patrick touted the upcoming Money in the Bank PPV and introduced R-Truth and of course had to talk about the 24/7 title that Truth won back and then lost again. Truth blamed Patrick for not helping him and unfortunately for this show, they kept talking about it.