What It Feels Like to Get Gaslit by a Therapist

Ever since I terminated therapy with my ex-therapist, I’ve been working through the complex grief and anger at the betrayal that relationship represents. In many ways, the damage mirrored what I experienced from my enmeshed covertly incestuous mother, but at the hands of someone who I had trusted to help me heal. The fact this woman leveraged her power over me and the knowledge of my trauma to control me feels in many ways worse than what my mother did. I don’t think there was malicious intent on my mother’s part, just untreated mental illness and immaturity. My ex-therapist knew better and did it anyway, something I may never be able to comprehend.

The Mighty is a digital health community created to empower and connect people facing health challenges and disabilities.

