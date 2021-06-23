Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarksdale, MS

Clarksdale mayor calls on courts to expunge misdemeanor marijuana charges

By Tom Dees, FOX13Memphis.com
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3phe0q_0adRXTJP00

CLARKSDALE, Miss. — A Mid-South mayor said African American men are being unfairly targeted for marijuana charges.

Now he wants to give people charged with the misdemeanor a second chance.

But as FOX13 found out, not everyone in town is a fan.

Clarksdale Mayor Chuck Espy said after looking at numbers from the city’s second chance program, he is calling for things to change. He wants the courts to expunge misdemeanor marijuana charges.

“After extensive research through our second chance program, we started to see a large disparity between 17 to 30-year-old African American males in Clarksdale,” Espy said.

The mayor said that no matter what the city decides to do it will be within state and federal laws.

“So in the city of Clarksdale what we are trying to do is to mitigate the level of misdemeanors to make it more fair to an economic class that has been hit the hardest,” Espy said.

Not everyone in city leadership is in favor of the idea.

“I am in opposition to it because I am a huge fan of the rule of law and it makes everyone equal, and we all need to abide by the same rules, and if the law is on the books it needs to be enforced,” said Ken Murphey, Clarksdale City Commissioner. “It doesn’t matter who that person is.”

Both Murphey and the mayor told us things are just being discussed for now.

“At this moment it’s just up for discussion, and if it does make it further and it does come up for discussion it would probably be a no vote on this; a definite no vote on this,” Murphey said.

Espy said marijuana laws, both medicinal and recreational, are being relaxed around the country and Clarksdale needs to do what it can to lessen the impact of charges on people’s credit and job possibilities.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

©2021 Cox Media Group

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
48K+
Followers
52K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksdale, MS
Clarksdale, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Espy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recreational Marijuana#Misdemeanors#African American#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Memphis, TNPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MATA returns to full capacity; masks are still required

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MATA announced it will return to full capacity. The Memphis Area Transit Authority said effective Thursday, July 1, all fixed-route, paratransit vehicles, and Trolley car services will run at full capacity. Face masks are still required inside MATA facilities, boarding areas, and on-board transit vehicles. “As vaccination...