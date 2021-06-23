Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Britney Spears tells judge: 'I want my life back'

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — After 13 years of near silence in the conservatorship that controls her life and money, Britney Spears passionately told a judge Wednesday that she wants to end the “abusive” case that has made her feel demoralized and enslaved. Speaking in open court for the first time...

www.audacy.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Attorneys#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesbluzz.org

Christina Aguilera Pens Open Letter Supporting Britney Spears

Christina Aguilera posted an open letter on social media tonight offering some words of support for Britney Spears. Aguilera’s note addresses Britney’s recent hearing where she alleged that a court-ordered conservatorship allowed her father to control her finances, make decisions about her body and birth control, and more. “These past...
Celebritieswttspod.com

Who Is Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari?

After a few years of excesses, also in love, Britney Spears decided that she did not need more men in her life. Her 55-hour marriage to Jason Allen Alexander –a childhood friend–, and her subsequent relationship with dancer Kevin Federline, left her unwilling to keep trying in love. After all, she was already happy in the company of her two children, Jayden and Sean, whom she had during her second marriage.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Christina Aguilera Calls Britney Spears’ Conservatorship “Unacceptable”

Fellow 2000s pop icon and Mickey Mouse Club alum Christina Aguilera is throwing her support behind Britney Spears. In a lengthy series of tweets posted on Monday, the “Beautiful” singer responded to Spears’ plea to end her conservatorship in court the previous week. “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish,” Aguilera wrote alongside an image of the two in earlier years. “To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those ‘close’ to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.”
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Britney Spears Judge Denies Move to Oust Jamie as Co-Conservator

Britney Spears's lawyer asked the judge in her conservatorship case to boot her father Jamie Spears as the conservator of her estate, but a judge just shot that down and says Jamie stays -- at least for now. Britney's lawyer, Sam Ingham, actually asked the court to suspend Jamie from...
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Hollywood Reacts to Bill Cosby Release: “I Am Furious, Shame on the Court”

Hollywood reacted Wednesday to the shock news that Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction has been overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. The Court decided that a “non-prosecution agreement” the actor struck with a previous prosecutor should have prevented him from being charged in a case that stemmed from a 2004 encounter with accuser Andrea Constand.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Kyle Massey's Mom Claims Felony Charges Are Part Of Extortion Plot

Former Disney star Kyle Massey has been facing some legal troubles in recent times. Earlier today, reports claimed that Kyle Massey was charged with one felony count of immoral communication with a minor. Legal documents state that he allegedly sent sexually explicit messages to a minor between December 2018 and January 2019.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Wendy Williams & Ray J Link Arms While Out & About After He Treats Her To Lunch In NYC — Photos

How YOU doing, Wendy Williams? A day after her ‘little brother’ Ray J treated her to lunch, the two reunited for another lovely day in the Big Apple. “Guess who’s treating me to brunch?” Wendy Williams captioned a June 26 Instagram photo of her sitting in the back seat with a masked mystery man. Wendy, 56, gave a few more hints to the identity of her lunch date: “He’s very cute [and] very married. I’m close to his family [and] he is my little brother.” Give up? It’s none other than Ray J! The 40-year-old rapper and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star (and husband to Princess Love) met up with Wendy on Saturday, and it seems they had such a fun time together because they were spotted hanging out again the following day.
Celebritiescelebnmusic247.com

Cardi B Pregnant With Baby No.2

It’s happening! Cardi B revealed that she is pregnant with baby no.2 by her husband Offset. CelebnMusic247.com reports that the highlight of the 2021 BET Awards happened on Sunday night when Cardi showed off her pregnancy bump while onstage with the Migos during their performance. You already knew that since...
Celebritiesrickey.org

Ray J dating Wendy Williams - I'm shook!

Ray J and Wendy Williams dating rumors are swirling on Monday as the two were spotted in New York together. Photos say a thousand words and I can understand why it looks like they are a couple. My god if this is true. Ray J is literally down for anything....
Celebritiesdreddsinfo.com

Fetty Wap’s 4 Year Old Daughter Lauren Maxwell Passes Away

Fetty Wap’s Daughter With Turquoise Miami, Lauren Maxwell, Is Dead. We’re reporting this with a saddened heart that trap star Fetty Wap has lost his 4 year old daughter Lauren Maxwell. Details surrounding her death is yet unknown. However we’ll keep you updated as soon as we receive information on...
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Meet Kanye West’s New Bae, Iryna Shayk

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are divorced and now the superstar rapper and fashion icon has a new boo. TMZ reports Kanye West is dating Irina Shayk, a model and actress who once covered Sports Illustrated. West and Shayk were in the Southeastern France region of Provence on Tuesday, Kanye...
Celebritiesfreenews.live

Brad Pitt’s lover Andra Day revealed the truth about the affair with him

At the end of May, reports appeared in the press about a possible relationship between the stars. Named Brad Pitt’s mistress, actress Andhra Day revealed the truth about a high-profile romance with a colleague. For the first time reports that Brad is again not free appeared at the end of May after the actors appeared at the Oscars.