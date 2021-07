Travis County commissioners unanimously voted to increase a pair of homestead tax exemptions for county seniors and residents with disabilities June 29. The exemptions were approved for both Travis County and Central Health's 2021 tax years, and offer mirrored exemption raises for county homeowners age 65 and older and those with disabilities. The increases boost the fiscal year 2020 exemptions of both entities from $85,500 to $100,000, which Travis County Budget Director Travis Gatlin said is expected to result in around a $54 tax bill decrease for eligible homeowners accompanied by a $6.50 increase in tax burden on the county's average taxable homestead.