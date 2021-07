Ricky Day, son Rusty Day and his wife Katie Jo, all of Meadow were inducted into the Ranch Sorting National Championships Hall of Fame recently. The Cinch Ranch Sorting National Championships Hall of Fame honors contestants for their outstanding success and contribution to Cinch RSNC’s mission of preserving and enhancing the ranching lifestyle. We are incredibly proud of each and every member of the Cinch Ranch Sorting National Championships Hall of Fame. To be placed in the Hall of Fame a rider must win $25,000 in CRSNC sanctioned events. This is an exemplary contribution of time, effort and interest in Cinch RSNC and its basic endeavors.