Rockford man, woman charged with aggravated battery to children
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Tuesday, May 25, Rockford police officers were called to the 1700 block of Lyran Avenue in regards to a child abuse claim. Officers learned that three children, under the age of 10, had been battered. Detectives from the Rockford Police Department conducted a follow-up investigation into the incident and the suspects were identified as 31-year-old Nicholas Cash and 26-year-old Michelle Hammond. The victims and suspects were known to each other, according to the Rockford Police Department.www.wifr.com