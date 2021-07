Dappled sunlight shined lazily upon the ground. The trees echoed with the calls of birds and water of Lynches River County Park one day last week as the denizens of the swamp took shelter from the noon-day heat but otherwise went about their business. Damselflies buzzed around the boardwalk with two black vultures waiting on the rail fence by the cabins for the early afternoon thermals and a chance to seek the day’s meal.