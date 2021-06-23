Cancel
A reality check on Biden’s ‘30 by 30’ conservation plan

By Wufei Yu
High Country News
 13 days ago
The plan has lofty ambitions, but what’s happening on the ground tells a different story of how it might play out. A week after Joe Biden became president, he signed an executive order that announced his commitment to protecting 30% of U.S. land and water — over 720 million acres — by 2030. The move brought cheers from conservationists and stakeholders who badly needed a break from the Trump era’s incessant environmental deregulation. Then, on May 6, the Department of Interior published Conserving and Restoring America the Beautiful, a preliminary report about what’s become known as the “30 by 30 plan” — and some of that initial excitement waned.

