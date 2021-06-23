NJ Spotlight News: June 23, 2021

Long-ago enforcement actions against NJ gay bars, now ordered vacated ‘to right the historical wrong’. The riots that followed a police raid in June 1969 on the Stonewall bar in Greenwich Village, New York are considered a watershed in the movement for LGBT rights in the United States. Such police raids were common then, and not just in New York City. As Pride Month was ending, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal on Tuesday apologized for different, but equally systematic, targeting of gay bars in the Garden State — carried out by the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) between 1933 and 1967. “The Attorney General’s Office is charged with furthering justice in New Jersey, and yet for more than three decades, our office fell far short,” Grewal said.