Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

NJ Spotlight News: June 23, 2021

By Rhonda Schaffler
Posted by 
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With lightning speed, lawmakers are advancing a record $46.4 billion new state budget. The stage is now set for a vote in the full legislature tomorrow, after budget committees approved the spending plan in party-line votes shortly after it was introduced yesterday. Wednesday, officials announced 213 new, positive cases and...

www.njspotlight.com
Community Policy
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
PoliticsPosted by
NJ Spotlight

NJ’s record-setting budget gets approved

Democrats who run Legislature agree to $46.4 billion in spending after tax windfall. Murphy now set to sign it into law. State lawmakers on Thursday sent Gov. Phil Murphy an election-year budget packed with new spending on public-worker pensions, tax relief, special education, debt reduction and more. The record-high, $46.4...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
NJ Spotlight

In voting blitz, lawmakers approve hundreds of measures

The budget got the headlines, but many more bills were passed by legislators eager to break before their reelection campaigns. The $46.4 billion budget was the main event at the New Jersey State House Thursday, but the Senate and Assembly also passed dozens of bills to reduce some income taxes, reform nursing and veteran homes in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, increase college aid and tackle a host of other issues.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
NJ Spotlight

In a rush, Democrats push historic spending increases

Committees clear a $46.4 billion budget bill that few had time to see and left little chance for public comment. Final votes on a record $46.4 billion state budget that boosts spending by nearly 15% are expected before the end of the week after lawmakers rushed it and several other key pieces of legislation through budget committees Tuesday.
ImmigrationPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Lawmakers to move quickly on bill to bar ICE contracts in NJ?

Lawmakers in New Jersey are looking to ban new immigration detention centers from operating in the state. A bill moving ahead in the Legislature would prevent state, county and local governments as well as private correctional facilities from signing new contracts with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE).
Newark, NJPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Menendez rallies support for a COVID-19 response investigation

Investigation will help the U.S. prepare for the next pandemic. U.S. Sen Bob Menendez is trying to gain support for the creation of a nonpartisan commission to investigate the United States’ response to COVID-19. It would be structured like the 9/11 Commission, based on legislation he co-sponsored with Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine. At University Hospital in Newark Monday, Menendez said such a commission could help to prepare for the next pandemic, adding that many people deserve answers.
PoliticsPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Spending boom rushed by lawmakers now in Murphy’s hands

Democrats backed $46.4 billion budget, saying it offers tax relief and more. Others faulted the lack of public review. Gov. Phil Murphy now has an election-year budget, packed with new spending on public-worker pensions, tax relief, debt reduction and more, a budget lawmakers rushed to his desk amid a flurry of activity this week.
PoliticsPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Biggest spending plan in NJ history headed to budget committees

What makes the 2022 budget such a bruiser? More money for tax relief and public-worker pensions. Higher Homestead rebates and tuition assistance grants. For starters. State lawmakers are getting ready to send to Gov. Phil Murphy a budget that will hike spending to a historic high by adding more funding for tax relief and public-worker pensions on top of what the governor requested months ago.
New York City, NYPosted by
NJ Spotlight

126

Long-ago enforcement actions against NJ gay bars, now ordered vacated ‘to right the historical wrong’. The riots that followed a police raid in June 1969 on the Stonewall bar in Greenwich Village, New York are considered a watershed in the movement for LGBT rights in the United States. Such police raids were common then, and not just in New York City. As Pride Month was ending, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal on Tuesday apologized for different, but equally systematic, targeting of gay bars in the Garden State — carried out by the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) between 1933 and 1967. “The Attorney General’s Office is charged with furthering justice in New Jersey, and yet for more than three decades, our office fell far short,” Grewal said.
Trenton, NJPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Protest at State House over lack of transparency in budget process

Progressive groups decry lack of funding for undocumented workers. As the new state budget was being wrapped up in Trenton on Thursday, progressive groups protested outside the State House over what they saw as a rushed process that lacked funding for key items despite New Jersey’s windfall of cash. Protesters from such groups as New Jersey Policy Perspective, New Jersey Working Families Alliance, Make the Road New Jersey, Wind of the Spirit and the New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice were especially critical of the lack of funding for undocumented workers in the historically large budget.
Trenton, NJPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Why Trenton mayor proposes $500 stimulus payments to households

‘I think this will go a long way in helping people to catch up,’ says Mayor Reed Gusciora. Cities across the New Jersey are looking for ways to boost their economies and figure out what to do with federal dollars received through the American Rescue Plan. Mayor Reed Gusciora of Trenton has a bold proposal to give a share of the money directly to residents.
Newark, NJPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Murphy mandates no masks for schools, but that’s not absolute

Local districts may require masks when they open in September, governor says. Federal guidelines might also say to wear them. More than two months out, Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday tried to put his early-summer imprint on what schools will look like when they reopen in the fall — even while acknowledging there is a chance that picture may shift again by then.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden signs three bills to overturn Trump-era rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed three separate laws Wednesday that dismantle part of the Trump era, blocking payday lenders from avoiding caps on interest rates, restricting climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas drilling and ending rules on how the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission settles claims. “Each...
Politicswfdd.org

Deadline Looms For Eligible Families Seeking One-Time $335 Payment From State

July 1 is the last day for families with children under the age of 17 to apply for a one-time $335 payment from the state. State lawmakers established the Extra Credit Grant program in 2020 using money from the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund. It was meant to help qualifying families with children by providing financial assistance with virtual schooling and child-care costs during the pandemic.