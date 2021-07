Olivia Rodrigo has been making waves in the music scene since her angsty power-ballad "Drivers License" exploded earlier this year, and with the release of her debut album, Sour, she shows no signs of slowing down. The self-proclaimed "spicy Pisces" has no hesitancy when it comes to expressing herself emotionally on Sour, which is so on brand for water signs. The actress is a Pisces sun, which makes a ton of sense when you listen to her single "Good 4 U," where she belts, "Maybe I'm too emotional / But your apathy's like a wound in salt." Clearly, it's a Pisces anthem.