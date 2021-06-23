Cancel
Rochester, MN

Rochester Area Unemployment Rates Returning to Pre-Pandemic Levels

By Andy Brownell
106.9 KROC
106.9 KROC
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Employment in the Rochester area is still a couple of thousand positions below the record high reached in the summer of 2019, but the latest jobs statistics from the state show it is back above 87,000 for the first time since November 2019. The latest...

kroc.com
106.9 KROC

106.9 KROC

Rochester, MN
ABOUT

106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kroc.com
#Unemployment Rates#Pandemic#Mayo Clinic Offering More
