Rochester Area Unemployment Rates Returning to Pre-Pandemic Levels

It was recently announced that 20 Minnesota places were recently designated onto the National Register of Historic Places list. Of the places selected five were located right here in Southern Minnesota with the West Concord High School, a portion of downtown Montgomery, the First Congressional Church in Winona, Rollingstone Village Hall, and the Hudson Manufacturing Company Factory in Hastings making the list. The latest additions to the list according to the Minnesota Department of Administration's State Historic Preservation Office reflect "significance in American history, architecture, archaeology, engineering, and culture and which possess integrity of location, design, setting, materials, workmanship, feeling, and association."