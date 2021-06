Good morning and welcome to another edition of “The Red Seat” podcast. This is a very important week for the Red Sox as the team gets set to take on the second-place Tampa Bay Rays in an important three-game set at the Trop. The Rays have been sliding since they got the bad news about Tyler Glasnow, dropping six games in a row. To combat their slide and add a jolt of energy to the team they’ve decided to go ahead and promote the best prospect in all of baseball—20-year-old Wander Franco.