Dancers from Kay Michael Lee Studio attend Universal Studios STARTS program
Kay Michael Lee Studio sent 10 dancers from the Competition Company to the Universal Studios STARS Performance Program in Orlando, Florida from June 13 through June 17. The Competition Company dancers who participated in this rare experience were Brooklyn Crouch, Bethany Dreffs, Caroline Dreffs, Sophia Gilbertson, Jonah Hastings, Avery Powell, Shilee Stubbs, Gracie Veach, Ainslen Tanner, and Lora Wolle.www.willistonherald.com