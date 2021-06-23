Sumter PD: Four teens charged after stealing a pickup truck, and one of them attempting to shoot the owner

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department says four teens have been charged after a pickup truck was stolen, and a shot was fired at the owner. Around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, investigators say the teens were waiting outside the Dollar General on Alice Drive when two individuals rode up to the store in a pickup truck. Police say the two got out of the truck and walked into the store, leaving the truck running and unlocked. Investigators say two of the teens then got into the truck, and the owner ran out to confront them. According to authorities, the teen driver tried to hit the truck owner with his own vehicle, and also fired a shot at him with a gun that was in the center console.