Thrilling finishes for Jr. League
The semifinals are set in the Senior League, while the Junior League supplied the exciting finishes on night two of the Vincennes Cub League tournaments on Tuesday. Tournament games continue at the Cub League through Saturday, with none Friday, as it's slated as a rain date. The league announced a change late Tuesday in the Senior League, as the semifinals were moved up to Wednesday, and the championship today at 6 p.m. at Joe Bilskie Field. The other three games for Championship Saturday will continue as scheduled.www.suncommercial.com