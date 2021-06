LISBON — Dean Hall was ready. Ready to start a new chapter in his life. Ready to step down from the Lisbon track and field programs he oversaw for more than four decades. “In 2020, I wanted to have one more year with my grandson (Corbin) for his senior year, then fade away after coaching in five decades,” said Hall, a Durham native. “Things changed and I came back for one more season, but this is it.”