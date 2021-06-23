All status effects in Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance
Dungeons & Dragons is no stranger to status effects in its tabletop game. There are all sorts of factors that can affect your character, both positively and negatively. In the video game Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, status effects are brought into play for both the party and any present enemies. If implemented at the proper time, status effects can change the entire course of a battle encounter for either side. Here is a complete list of status effects in Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance and what they do.www.gamepur.com