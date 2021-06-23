All status effects in Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

A scratch golfer in some ways, but the lack of polish and content pushes it out of bounds. Mario and his pals somehow find the time in between their normal adventures for a wide variety of sports and competitions. Mario Golf: Super Rush marks the latest in the series that formally debuted on the Nintendo 64, and it attempts to straddle the line between offering a robust single-player campaign and a smattering of multiplayer options. Ditching familiar swing and strike mechanics make for a puzzling twist, and the lack of overall content is very hard to ignore. Even though the online experience can be another tee shot rolled into the middle of a bunker, the retooled RPG mode of Golf Adventure is fun while it lasts. So how many fairways does Super Rush actually manage to hit?