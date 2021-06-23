Next Pats: Is there a chance Patriots trade Stephon Gilmore?
Other than the quarterback competition between Cam Newton and Mac Jones, the top storyline heading into New England Patriots training camp is the status of Stephon Gilmore. The All-Pro cornerback did not attend mandatory minicamp earlier this month as he hopes to spark contract talks with the team. A free agent after this season, Gilmore enters 2021 with a $16.3 million cap hit and a $7 million base salary that's well below what other elite NFL cornerbacks are making.www.nbcsports.com