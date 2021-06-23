Brush fire threatens homes in Mira Mesa before water drops halt flames
MIRA MESA — A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in Mira Mesa, briefly threatening homes before water drops from a helicopter halted the flames, officials said. The blaze erupted for unknown reasons just before 2 p.m. near Black Mountain Road and Mercy Road, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials who described the area as a “finger canyon” south of the Los Peñasquitos County Preserve.www.sandiegouniontribune.com