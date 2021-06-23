Cancel
Video Premiere: Domination Campaign – ‘The Sniper’s Gaze’

By Vince Bellino
decibelmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStreaming, Track Premiere, Videos death metal, Domination Campaign, premiere, Prosthetic, psycroptic. Domination Campaign is a new name to Decibel readers, but many are familiar with long-running Tasmanian tech-death unit Psycroptic, fronted by vocalist Jason Peppiatt. Formed as a solo project before expanding to include Psycroptic drummer Joe Haley, Domination Campaign forego the technical elements of their main project in favor of straight grooves, like the ones heard on “The Sniper’s Gaze.”

www.decibelmagazine.com
Musictheobelisk.net

Lamp of the Universe Premiere “Return as Light” Video

New Zealand one-man psych outfit Lamp of the Universe are headed toward the release of a new album. Almost always. In this case, however, multi-instrumentalist Craig Williamson (see also: Arc of Ascent, ex-Datura) carries the marked ambition to, as he puts it, “cover pretty much everything” he’s ever done. Not a minor ambition. Consider that Lamp of the Universe has been active since the turn of the century, has over 10 full-lengths to its credit and, on its own, takes on an acid folk style that ranges from sunny West Coast acoustics to been-to-India sitar drones and percussion to all-out space rock, all the while basking in dream-echo vocal melodies and ethereal, mystical themes. That’s before you get into Williamson‘s band work, the cosmic grunge of Arc of Ascent or the late-’90s psych riffage of Datura. One way or the other, it’s all fairly far out, but hell’s bells that “one way or the other” is covering a whole lot of ground.
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Fernway Debuts New Video For “Try Smiling”

Buffalo-based alt rock outfit Fernway has been following up their 2020 EP Welcome To The Ground with a handful of new releases this year, showing off new angles to the band’s melodic takes on alt rock, indie pop, and emo. The band have already shared “XXIII” and “Mountain Climber” this year and earlier this month released one of their most upbeat tracks yet with “Try Smiling.” Now the band are back, sharing the accompanying video to “Try Smiling,” premiering with Under the Radar.
Musictheprp.com

Venues Premiere “Mountains” Music Video

Venues have launched a music video for their song “Mountains“. The video continues the ongoing storyline that has run throughout the music videos for their past singles, “Rite Of Passage“, “Shifting Colors” and “Uncaged Birds“. Co-vocalist Lela had the following to say of this latest offering:. “For me, ‘Mountains‘ sums...
NYLON

Premiere: Jayli Wolf Finds Strength In Vulnerability In "Would You Die" Video

What do you do when you’ve fallen so deep in love that you’ve lost your sense of self? Make your way through the fog to find yourself on the other side. Or, at least, that’s the journey artist Jayli Wolf goes through in the music video for “Would You Die,” premiering below, off her new EP Wild Whisper.
theobelisk.net

Video Premiere: Dead Quiet, “Of Sound and Fury”

While the hard data tells us that Vancouver is located in British Columbia, tucked neatly on the northern side of the US/Canada border along the Pacific Coast, you might be forgiven for watching/listening to Dead Quiet‘s “Of Sound and Fury” and assuming the band is Swedish. The five-piece issued their third long-player, Truth and Ruin (discussed here), on the tail end of last year’s lost summer, and if they’re looking to remind listeners of the record’s sundry strengths — the Scandi-esque fluidity with which they bring together classic heavy rock sounds and modern production and tonality among them, as heard here — “Of Sound and Fury” is a righteous place to start.
Musicpopwrapped.com

PREMIERE: Aiden James’ ELIXIR Lyric/Music Video

Songster Sounds, Singer-Songwriter, Aiden James is making waves in music, creating many amazing tracks/videos during the pandemic, Aiden is back with his epic new single, ELIXIR and the accompanying video, premiering only on PopWrapped. Written in physical isolation while still remotely connected to others through technology, the new track blends empowering, emotionally-charged lyrics with nostalgic synths and epic drums. It tells a story of how James dealt with, and ultimately overcame, the feeling of helplessness – a tonic for the soul, music for the ears.
Musicgratefulweb.com

GW Video Premiere: Lauren Anderson's 'Keep On'

Celebrated singer-songwriter and determined dynamo of a performer Lauren Anderson is psyched about her new riveting gospel influence song, "Keep On." The video compliments the track by its use of stark images of the pandemic: It's off of her upcoming album of blues and ballads, Love On the Rocks, out August 6th. The album finds her expounding on the soulful, seductive style that allows her to break down the boundaries between rock, blues, and classic R&B. About the song, Lauren muses, "Keep On," is a gospel tune I wrote a year before the pandemic but wasn't sure what to do with it. When everything shut down, I spent a day in my room layering harmonies on harmonies and created the "stomp" & "clap" sounds with my roommate using things around the house. The world was isolated, but I made a point to use the resources I had to create this song and then collected footage of our empty cities to create the music video. Making this video and recording this song definitely helped me "Keep On," and my hope is that it'll help others when times are tough."
Rock Musictheobelisk.net

Dead Hand Premiere “Muirgeilt” Live-in-Studio Video

Georgian atmospheric sludge five-piece Dead Hand released their split with exclamatory fellow Peach Staters Machinist! in March through Nefarious Industries. It’s a beast. A short beast, but a beast just the same. Machinist! offer two tracks in “Bask in the White Light,” which fosters almost immediate post-hardcore sludge lumber and caps with quotes from Fahrenheit 451, and “The Nail,” which is presumably named for what they hit on the head in their blend of noise, lumber, loathing and bite — actually the title comes from the lyric “I am Jesus and you are the nail,” but for the sake of argument, let’s roll with it — and unleashes its furies with corresponding efficiency and thickness. When Dead Hand enter this thickened, churning fray, they do so amid the chuggoplod and harsh doom of “Muirgeilt,” a single inclusion running a seven-minute gamut of extremity in purpose, bridging death-sludge with atmospheric heavy along a linear course that breaks almost exactly halfway.
ghostcultmag.com

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PREMIERE: Father Before Me – “Behind The Veil” Official Video

Father Before Me, the project led my creative force and songwriter Elijah Catrone, has rleelased their new EP today, Ruby! To celebrate this achievement, he has released an incredible animated music video for “Behind The Veil.” Melding intricate guitars, earworm-style hooks, and a blend of Progressive post-Hardcore sure to mint new fans, “Behind The Veil” packs a wallop musically and lyrically! Elijah seals the deal with his excellent vocal prowess! Produced by Hauseriot Studios, watch the video now!
theprp.com

Caskets Premiere “The Only Ones” Music Video

Caskets have premiered a music video for the track “The Only Ones” from their upcoming album “Lost Souls“. An August 13th release date has been set by SharpTone Records for the latter. Speaking of this third single from the album, the band’s vocalist Matt Flood commented:. “‘The Only Ones‘ is...
MusicNYLON

Premiere: Spellling's "Revolution" Video Sees A Future Of Hope

On her latest single, Bay Area artist Spellling sings about being in a state of “permanent revolution.” While this might initially sound like a perilous task for the mind and body, she presents the idea, this “fire that never goes out,” as a necessity for feeling whole in a world that exploits you. “What a wheeling feeling/ When I’m complete/ I think I found my way around/ This mortal coil,” she sings wondrously on “Revolution,” the show-stopping piano ballad whose new accompanying visual premieres on NYLON below.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Rightfield Debuts New Video For “Birthday Party”

After sharing a handful of singles and an EP from 2018 through 2020, Arkansas indie pop duo Rightfield debuted their first full-length album, Rightfield One, earlier this year. Reed Hoelscher and Jack Blocker also added on a handful of gems missing from the original tracklist last month with the record’s deluxe edition. Among these new highlights was another one of the band’s self-described “intimate bangers,” “Birthday Party.” Now the band is back, sharing the new video for “Birthday Party,” premiering with Under the Radar.
Musictheobelisk.net

Review & Video Premiere: The Kings of Frog Island,

[Click play above to stream the premiere of The Kings of Frog Island’s video for ‘Beyond the Void.’ New album VII is out July 30 on Kozmik Artifactz.]. It was some 13 standard earth years ago that The Kings of Frog Island issued their “Welcome to the Void” on their second album, 2008’s II (discussed here), and now, with VII, they willfully go beyond. “Beyond the Void” leads off the Leicester, UK, outfit’s new collection, VII, a stirring 10-track offering that seems to make the listener the beneficiary of a surge in productivity on the part of the band. That is to say, it was six years between 2014’s V (review here) and the release of VI (review here) in 2020, and now, less than a year later, guitarist Mark Buteux, vocalist Gavin Searle, bassist Lee Madel-Toner, drummer Roger “Dodge” Watson — plus Gavin William Wright, Tony Heslop and Neve Buteux — have turned around a follow-up, comprising 47 minutes of sungazing, mellow-heavy psychedelia and fuzz, melodic, unpretentious, dug in and of a style the band have now worked over the last few years to establish as their own that pulls together the various sides of their now 18-year trajectory.
Musicbtrtoday.com

Premiering LOLAA's Lyrics Video for the Shimmering Track "Shake My Hand"

From the album, La Marea—out July 22 on Arts & Crafts Mexico—the musical pair Lex Valentine and Nadia King sing about a crumbling relationship that just keeps hanging on. “Shake My Hand” bursts with heavy emotions surrounded by shimmering instrumentation and melodic vocals about an addiction to a toxic love. It’s both beautifully truthful and a refreshing take on pop music. The dreamy melody compares to the likes of Gloria Estefan, early ’80s Madonna, and Paula Abdul.
Austin, TXAustin Chronicle

Premiere: Anastasia Hera’s Feeling Herself in “Big Tuna” video

Austin melodic trap artist puts her energy and swagger on display. “Big Tuna” stands out as a statement of supreme confidence for melodic trap artist Anastasia Hera, who floats metaphors about aquatic ecosystems to describe her big-fish-in-a-small-pond mentality, while showcasing her southern swagger with talk of “Swangin' out wide in the intersection.”
Musicbridge909.org

Bridge Exclusive: Emmaline Twist – 'Drugs' Video Premiere

As we head toward a post-pandemic world, many of us find ourselves struggling to return to normal. While 15 months of isolation might breed a genuine yearning for social contact, it also means a new sense of unfamiliarity, apprehension, overstimulation. And on their first new track in nearly three years, the dark-wave KC quintet explores this question of how we cope with it all.
MusicCMT

PREMIERE: Valerie June’s Video For “Smile” “Awakens Optimism and Inner Joy”

Soulful, rootsy singer-songwriter Valerie June’s “Smile” is a jazzy, poppy tune aimed at highlighting the Memphis-based artist’s optimistic, positive outlook on activism, centered on the idea that — as she tells CMT — “joy and hope are inner treasures that can never be taken from us unless we allow them to be.” The song’s video, directed by Laura Matula, is a sweeping homage to this vision.
Musictheobelisk.net

Video Interview: Dave Wyndorf of Monster Magnet Talks A Better Dystopia

This interview begins in medias res because Dave Wyndorf begins in medias res. He’s going, and it’s up to the rest of us to keep up. Good luck. Somehow this image of the Monster Magnet founder and frontman is iconic in my head: he’s sitting in a dimly-lit kitchen in Red Bank, New Jersey, smoking and smirking at the state of rock and roll. For sure, rock and roll isn’t dead — and anyone who tells you otherwise isn’t paying enough attention — but rock’s place at the head of rebelliousness in popular culture is long since gone. Wyndorf knows this and he’s got the stories behind him to prove it. Over the last 30 years, his band has been up, down and everywhere in between. He’s dug his own holes and he’s powertripped like no one else. Monster Magnet‘s legacy is testament to restlessness as much as relentless creativity.
Musicmetalinsider.net

Helloween unreleased show footage from 1994 appears on YouTube

Pro video footage has surfaced of a 1994 Helloween performance in Lichtenfels, Germany on the Master Of The Rings tour. The clip popped up on YouTube some 27 years later having never been previously released. This tour was the first for vocalist Andi Deris, who had replaced Michael Kiske on lead vocals. We have the footage below.