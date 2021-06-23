Video Premiere: Domination Campaign – ‘The Sniper’s Gaze’
Domination Campaign is a new name to Decibel readers, but many are familiar with long-running Tasmanian tech-death unit Psycroptic, fronted by vocalist Jason Peppiatt. Formed as a solo project before expanding to include Psycroptic drummer Joe Haley, Domination Campaign forego the technical elements of their main project in favor of straight grooves, like the ones heard on "The Sniper's Gaze."