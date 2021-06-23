Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Shoppers Say RoC's Retinol Moisturizer Smooths Pores and Fine Lines-and It's Just $15 Post-Prime Day

By Rebecca Deczynski
Posted by 
Health
Health
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The skincare market is endlessly expansive, and there's certainly no shortage of rejuvenating ingredients to consider when you want your skin to look as fresh and smooth as possible. But ask a dermatologist what they consider to be the holy grail of anti-aging, and they'll probably recommend two products that go hand-in-hand: a retinoid and a sunscreen. If you like to keep your skincare routine simple, there's good news: RoC's Correxion Daily Moisturizer has both in one formula, and you can get it for just $15 thanks to an after-Prime Day deal.

www.health.com
Health

Health

26K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Live your best life now with http://Health.com: Get the scoop on fitness, food, beauty, & more!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Oily Skin#Roc#Retinol#Sunscreen#Amazon Com#Clinique#Lancome#Health Shopping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Amazon
Related
MakeupPosted by
StyleCaster

Kate Somerville’s Celeb-Loved ExfoliKate Line Is On Major Sale For Amazon Prime Day

What do Drew Barrymore, Olivia Culpo and Meghan Markle have in common? They’ve all credited Kate Somerville’s skincare as one of the reasons for their gorgeous skin. Now, you can get in on the action at a serious discount. Kate Somerville’s popular ExfoliKate line is on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2021. A whopping 10 products from Kate Somerville are 30 percent off for just the two days of the event.
MakeupPosted by
Us Weekly

Prime Day: Shop the Mascara Line Meghan Markle Loves for Just $5

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Mascara is easily the makeup product that always gives Us the biggest case of FOMO. When we find a foundation or a blush we really like, we’ll repurchase it over and over again, but with mascara, it’s hard to feel completely satisfied with our current pick. How do we know our lashes won’t look that much longer or more voluminous with that other brand?
MakeupPosted by
Health

The Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara Is Cheaper on Amazon Than Any Drugstore

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Everyone has their own opinion on what constitutes the best mascara. Some shoppers search for dramatic volume, while others prioritize lift and longevity. But this Prime Day, you don't have to choose between the two because there's an option that does it all: the Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara (2 for $8; amazon.com).
ShoppingPosted by
WGN TV

Best Prime Day deals for back-to-school shoppers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which Prime Day deals are best for back-to-school shoppers?. With Prime Day once again falling in the summer, Amazon is offering enough can’t-miss deals that it feels like Christmas in July. The timing also means you can find plenty of early deals on back-to-school products for students of all ages. From laptops and tablets to backpacks and trendy back-to-school clothing, you can get some excellent deals on essentials for your young ones heading back to class.
ShoppingPosted by
Health

The Best At-Home Teeth Whitening Kits on Sale for Amazon Prime Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Haircuts and lipstick colors can be hit or miss, but there's one thing that looks good on everyone: a bright smile. While good brushing and flossing habits are essential to your dental health, sometimes, a little more help is needed to make your teeth as white as you want them to be. Luckily, a visit to the dentist isn't always necessary for cosmetic improvements-there are lots of amazing teeth whitening kits that can help you brighten your smile by several shades right from your own home. And now, several options are on sale for Amazon Prime Day.
Makeupprima.co.uk

L’Oreal Paris' top-rated retinol serum is 40% off for Amazon Prime Day

L’oreal Paris’ wrinkle-reducing Revitalift line has long been a fan favourite, but it’s the latest addition to the collection that has really propelled the brand into the skincare spotlight. Taking 22 years to perfect, the Revitalift Pure Retinol Serum cements L’Oreal Paris as the go-to name for skin science without...
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Sunscreen Fills in Pores and Fine Lines "Rather Miraculously" - and It's On Sale for Prime Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Skincare can be a frustrating game. You can try all the most expensive anti-aging serums and treatments in the world, but if you take it from countless dermatologists, none of it will do as much good as wearing sunscreen starting now (or preferably, yesterday). The earlier you start wearing SPF, the more damage it will prevent - but to be real, it's tough when so many formulas leave your skin feeling slimy and coated with product.
Retailetftrends.com

Retail ETFs Climb with Shoppers Primed for Amazon Prime Day

This is a huge week for online shoppers and the retailers who serve them. With the second day of Amazon’s 48-hour Prime Day event underway, the company is projected to have driven the most online sales over a 24-hour period so far in 2021, according to new data released Tuesday.
Memphis, TNlocalmemphis.com

Expert shoppers hip you to Amazon Prime Day sale tips

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The countdown to Amazon Prime Day is on. June 21st through 22nd many of you will log on and check-out with millions of products offered by the shipping giant. Traditional summer savings events like Memorial and Labor Day sales have been eclipsed by Amazon Prime Say. The...
ShoppingSHAPE

Over 8,800 Amazon Shoppers Love This Indoor Cycling Bike - and It's Under $300 for Prime Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. With so many amazing streaming options available for on-demand workouts, getting your sweat on at home has become easier than ever. And with the right equipment investment, it can rival the experience you'd get at the gym - potentially saving you money in the long run. If you've been considering getting a stationary bike, now is the time: With over 8,800 five-star ratings, Yosuda's indoor cycling bike (Buy It, $280, amazon.com) is one of Amazon's top-rated options, and it's now under $300 for Amazon Prime Day.
ShoppingFood & Wine

Amazon Shoppers Called This Chef's Knife 'One Heck of a Bargain,' and Now It's Even Less for Prime Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Prime Day is nearly over, but the last few hours of the event still hold plenty of deals, like stainless steel cookware for 60% off and heavily marked down charcoal grills. If you've been searching for a knife to add to your collection, now's the time to snap up this 8-inch chef's knife: It's just $21 until the end of the day.
Skin CareReal Simple

This Retinol Eye Stick Gave Shoppers a 'Sudden Reduction' in Fine Lines

Fine lines and wrinkles have met their match with retinol. A form of vitamin A, retinol is known for its ability to fight visible signs of aging. Available in topical forms like creams and moisturizers, retinol is the star ingredient in an eye stick from Peace Out Skincare that's captured the attention of customers thanks to the immediate results some people noticed.
ShoppingPosted by
Health

This Teeth Whitening Kit Is on Sale for Just $24—and Shoppers Say It Works ‘Faster Than Expected’

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. A bright smile will always be in style—but sometimes, your daily brushing and flossing just aren't enough to make your teeth as pristine as you'd like them to look. Professional teeth whitening is highly effective, but it can end up costing a considerable amount, not to mention the fact that it requires upkeep. But there are plenty of at-home whitening kits that get the job done, and they don't have to cost a ton, either. Case in point: the VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Kit ($24, amazon.com), which is currently on sale for 34% off.
RetailPosted by
NJ.com

Here’s what shoppers are buying the most on Amazon during Prime Day 2021

It’s now day two of Amazon’s long-awaited Prime Day 2021, and thousands of deals can be found across every category. During Prime Day, Amazon slashes prices on its most-popular products and devices, while offering “flash sales” and “lightning deals” throughout the day. If you’re not already a Prime member, you...
InternetMiami Herald

Amazon’s Prime Day US shoppers spending less per order so far

Amazon.com Inc. shoppers in the U.S. spent less per order during the first 32 hours of the annual Prime Day sale than the previous two years, according to Numerator, suggesting shoppers are flocking to the site to buy diapers and cereal rather than flat-screen televisions and laptops. The average Amazon...