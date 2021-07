Experience our groundbreaking package inspection process. Perfect items, best packaging, no extra charge!. The Mortal Kombat Commando Spawn 12-Inch Action Figure is featured in his Dark Ages Skin as seen in Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack DLC. The figure is designed to accentuate all the details in the figure from cape to boot. Includes Spawn Gun, Necroplasm Flame, display base, and is showcased in Mortal Kombat-themed window box packaging. Al Simmons, once the U.S. government’s greatest soldier and most effective assassin, was mercilessly executed by his own men. Resurrected from the ashes of his own grave in a flawed agreement with the powers of darkness, Simmons is reborn as a creature from the depths of Hell. A Hellspawn. Now he is thrust into the world of Mortal Kombat, where he will fight for supremacy against all Kombatants.