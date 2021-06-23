Samson: MLB owners don't realize when the players and sport look bad, they look bad too

The Montreal Canadiens are one win away from the Stanley Cup Final. The Montreal Canadiens finished fourth in a division with seven teams who all disappointed in various ways, and would have missed the playoffs in any division but that one. The Montreal Canadiens lost eight more games than they won this regular season and spent the last six weeks of it getting beat like an exceptionally fine and dusty rug. And the Montreal Canadiens are one win away from the Stanley Cup Finals.